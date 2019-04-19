Real estate agent named new regional development deputy

BIG PLANS: Maryborough's Tony Nioa is the new deputy chairman of Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett.

BIG PLANS: Maryborough's Tony Nioa is the new deputy chairman of Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett. Contributed

ONE of the Fraser Coast's top commercial real estate agents has been announced as the new deputy chairman of Regional Development Australia Wide Bay Burnett.

Tony Nioa said he was thrilled to take up the position and looked forward to making a difference in the region.

He said he was particularly interested in seeing the agricultural sector in the region progress, with increasing water storage and supply a key issue.

Mr Nioa said people in the Wide Bay were transitioning from sugar cane to other crops and the sector was primed to generate employment.

"I can see a lot of employment potential in agriculture,” he said.

"It seems to be one of the major growth industries at the moment.

"Manufacturing in Hervey Bay and Maryborough has also really lifted.”

In addition to his real estate business, Mr Nioa was a founding member of the Urban Development Institute of Bundaberg, board member of Lifeline Sunshine Coast, chairman of the Regional Advisory Group for the restructure of the sugar industry, deputy chairman of Skillshare Hervey Bay, former Alderman, Maryborough City Council, member of Fraser Coast Regional Council Development Industry Reference and a previous chairman of the Sunshine Coast Area Consultative Committee.

RDA WBB chairman Bill Trevor said Mr Nioa's understanding of regional commercial, business and agricultural industries would be invaluable.

"Tony is well known and regarded across the region for his business acumen and community service and is a former chairman of the Area Consultative Committee on the Sunshine Coast, a forerunner to RDA's,” Mr Trevor said.

Mr Trevor thanked outgoing deputy chairman Daniel Poacher for his years of dedication to the committee as a volunteer.

"Daniel was a good support to me as chair and an enthusiastic committee member and he will be missed,” he said.