Real estate agent busted supplying cocaine to officer

A woman currently employed at a swanky inner-city boutique property management agency has been sentenced for drug supply after an undercover police sting.

Paddington woman Alisha Erin Robinson, 32, currently with boutique Teneriffe property management firm Odyssey Property Concierge, pleaded guilty on Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday to four offences.

They included possessing more than 2g of cocaine, supplying the drug on one occasion, possessing $550 cash suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence, and possessing digital scales.

The court heard Redcliffe-born Robinson dealt an "eight-ball" (4g) of cocaine to the undercover officer at Brighton, where she was living with her mother at the time, on May 4 last year.

The officer was put in contact with her when the target of an undercover operation targeting drug trafficking put forward her details.

Alisha Robinson leaves the Supreme Court in Brisbane. She was sentenced for possessing and supplying cocaine. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

The officer, after contacting Robinson on Wickr, was ultimately supplied with 3.34g of substance, in which was 1.33g of pure cocaine, for $1200.

When police raided her mother's Brighton address next month on June 14, in addition to the cash and scales, they discovered 28g of substance, which contained 9.8g of pure cocaine.

It was submitted on Robinson's behalf that the untimely death of her partner, owner and head chef at Woolloongabba pizza joint Sorellina Pizzeria, in 2019, unmoored her and led to this uncharacteristic offending.

Robinson, who was Sorellina's restaurant manager, had no prior criminal history to this offending.

Justice Jean Dalton feted Robinson's steps taken towards rehabilitation, after the court heard she had submitted 18 months worth of clean urine samples, not reoffended, and was in line for a promotion at Odyssey, the principal of which, Kieran Kannan, wrote a glowing reference for her.

Recognising the positive steps taken in her life, Justice Dalton sentenced her to two years' imprisonment, wholly suspended for a period of two years.

Robinson is understood to have held a variety of real estate sales positions on Brisbane's northside prior to her current role.

