Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local real estate agents have also turned political lobbyists
Local real estate agents have also turned political lobbyists
News

Real estate body warns of rise in rent price

16th May 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCAL real estate agents have also turned political lobbyists, warning of the dangers of changing negative gearing policies as the race to election day narrows.

The Chronicle understands letters from a number of real estate agents across Hervey Bay have been sent to tenants.

One letter from Raine & Horne warns a change in government will be "devastating".

Pamphlets from the Real Estate Institute of Australia and the group's Queensland branch have also been distributed, claiming property prices will fall "well beyond market conditions" if the changes go ahead.

"The fall in property prices will decrease the value of 18million Australians' retirement nest eggs, while rents will rise," the letter reads.

"Government savings will be less than estimated, unemployment will rise and our whole economy will be in jeopardy.

"It's important that all Australians understand what's really going on with this debate."

REIQ Fraser Coast zone chairman Damian Raxach confirmed the materials had been released under the group's Stand for Stability campaign over the past eight weeks.

"From an REIQ stance, the proposed reforms could lead to fewer listings and new builds and a reduced need for agents," Mr Raxach said.

"Rent could go up by up to $95 per week and the proposed reforms could devalue the homes of investors."

Labor has flagged changes to negative gearing should it form government, pledging to limit negative gearing to new housing from January 1, 2020.

All investments made prior to this new date will be exempt from new laws and regulations.

Modelling from the NSW Treasury has found this would modestly improve housing affordability, but the LNP claims it will end up driving down the value of people's homes.

fcelection federal election 2019 hervey bay raine and horne real estate reia reiq
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Brave fight of Hervey Bay musician sadly remembered

    premium_icon Brave fight of Hervey Bay musician sadly remembered

    News Not many people would buy a horse float to cart their dialysis machine around.

    How being served the wrong meal led to a prison riot

    premium_icon How being served the wrong meal led to a prison riot

    Crime Violent criminal and terror plotter attacked prison guard and rioted

    CRASH: Woman injured after car smashes into wall in Bay

    premium_icon CRASH: Woman injured after car smashes into wall in Bay

    News A woman was taken to hospital after the crash.