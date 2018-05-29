Menu
Real estate changes as Fair Work Commission reviews Award

Inge Hansen
by
29th May 2018 12:01 PM
LOCAL real estate jobs could be in jeopardy if performance fails to make up for added costs being lumped on employers.

This is after changes were made to Real Estate Industry Award 2010 following a review by the Fair Work Commission.

Base wages have risen significantly along with changes to employee classification, commission-only employee arrangements, entitlements to commission, incentive payments or bonuses after employment ends, and allowances.

Raine and Horne Hervey Bay Principal Graham Cockerill said the new award was a "game-changer" in the real estate industry.

He said if all agencies were "on the same playing field", the changes would be advantageous but until that happened, no one would benefit.

There are also concerns some agencies may not even be aware of the changes and are therefore not abiding by the new rules.

As of April 2, a salesperson can work commission-only if they have achieved a minimum income threshold amount of 25 per cent or more of the equivalent annual minimum wage to their employee classification.

If existing sales agents are not meeting this current income threshold, One Agency Hervey Bay Damian Raxach believes these agents could find themselves out of work.

He said existing agents may feel pressure to achieve higher sales results to achieve the mandatory changes but many agents may be forced to "lay-off" under performing sales agents.

"This may change the commission structure on offer to sales staff to assist with covering the cost of mandatory leave entitlements," he said.

LJ Hooker Principal Julie Burt echoed these comments adding the changes created more pressure to an already competitive industry.

"Business owners will need to be earning the money to cover these extra costs," she said.

"They won't be able to afford to keep staff who aren't performing to a high standard.

For more information visit fairwork.gov.au.

