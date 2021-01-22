Menu
The Chronicle has put together a list of 15 properties for sale under $200,000 on the Fraser Coast.
REAL ESTATE: Fraser Coast homes for sale under $200k

Lacee Froeschl
22nd Jan 2021 11:30 AM
Whether you’re looking to buy in the bush, stay in town, renovate or move straight in, if you want in on the housing market for a cheaper price, look no further.

While the annual median sale price for houses in the Fraser Coast sits at about $330,000, according to the most recent Real Estate Institute of Queensland Market Monitor report, some still want something more affordable.

The Chronicle have found 15 of the Fraser Coast’s cheapest homes for sale under $200,000.

Some are ready to be moved into straight away, and others are ready for the keen renovator.

cheap houses for sale fraser coast real estate
