REAL ESTATE: Torquay lake views score top price

380 Torquay Terrace spent just 38 days on the market at the current listing before selling at $680,000 to become the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week.

380 Torquay Terrace spent just 38 days on the market at the current listing before selling at $680,000 to become the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week. realestate.com/corelogic

A THREE-storey Torquay home with lake views fetched the highest price on the Fraser Coast property market last week.

The six-bedroom, three-bathroom house with two storeys of wrap-around timber decks at 380 Torquay Terrace spent just 38 days on the market at the current listing before selling for $680,000.

380 Torquay Terrace spent just 38 days on the market at the current listing before selling at $680,000 to become the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week. realestate.com/corelogic

The 1732sq m block property is complete with a combination of ducted or split-system air-conditioning, water tanks, 2.55KW solar power system and both solar and electric hot water systems.

Middle of the pack sales price for the region was $302,500, which gave one home owner the title to 6 Wentworth Ave in Urraween.

380 Torquay Terrace spent just 38 days on the market at the current listing before selling at $680,000 to become the highest reported sale on the Fraser Coast last week. realestate.com/corelogic

The bargain hunter's property last week was 24 Cran St in Tinana which sold for $135,000.

The Fraser Coast median house price for the last month has dropped to $328,000 while units have risen to $249,500.

The highest number of houses currently on the market are in the $300,000-$499,999 price bracket which has remained constant for the last fortnight with 557 houses and 44 units.

Meanwhile, 23 houses and four units are listed for more than $1 million.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Top 10 reported real estate sales in the Fraser Coast last week:

1. 380 Torquay Tce, Torquay $680,000

2. 8 Lucas Dr, Burrum Heads $578,500

3. 10 Maike Dr, Urraween $526,500

4. 14 Louis Wy, Kawungan $520,000

5. 30 Pulgul St, Urangan $462,000

6. 14 Turnbull Ct, Urangan $450,000

7. 46 Ronaldo Wy, Urangan $439,900

8. 3 Inverness Ct, Wondunna $434,000

9. 6 Doss Ct, Urraween $425,000

10. 69 Northshore Ave, Toogoom $412,000