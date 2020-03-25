Real estates helping clients through tough time

AS BUSINESSES were forced to close doors and reduce hours this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray White Maryborough principal Guy Meredith was waiting to answer the phone to offer help.

“We’ve had some commercial tenants and businesses call this morning relative to rents,” he said.

“Hospitality venues have had to close their doors as of 12pm (Monday), it’s tough.”

Mr Meredith said it was tough times for businesses across the region.

“We’re wishing them all the best of course, to stay safe and vigilant,” he said.

Mr Meredith said he would be helping both landlords and those renting properties move forward through the crisis.

“That may mean being in contact with landlords to provide some type of relief, enable them to take longer to pay rent,” he said.

It could also mean helping landlords access their insurance, Mr Meredith said.

Within his own office, the impacts of the new regulations are being felt.

Social isolation is a must and is highlighted by a new bright red line on the floor, indicating where visitors to the office must stand while they wait for assistance.

“All these things are unprecedented,” he said.

Like all businesses, anyone who is ill is being asked to stay home and avoid coming into the office. Routine inspections have been delayed as face-to-face contact is discouraged.

Mr Meredith said depending on what the future held, the business did have to capacity to have its staff work remotely from home.

“We are working on that,” he said, adding that a skeleton staff would be maintained at the office.