Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ray White Maryborough's Principal, Guy Meredith.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Ray White Maryborough's Principal, Guy Meredith.Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle
News

Real estates helping clients through tough time

Carlie Walker
25th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS BUSINESSES were forced to close doors and reduce hours this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray White Maryborough principal Guy Meredith was waiting to answer the phone to offer help.

“We’ve had some commercial tenants and businesses call this morning relative to rents,” he said.

“Hospitality venues have had to close their doors as of 12pm (Monday), it’s tough.”

Mr Meredith said it was tough times for businesses across the region.

“We’re wishing them all the best of course, to stay safe and vigilant,” he said.

Mr Meredith said he would be helping both landlords and those renting properties move forward through the crisis.

“That may mean being in contact with landlords to provide some type of relief, enable them to take longer to pay rent,” he said.

It could also mean helping landlords access their insurance, Mr Meredith said.

Within his own office, the impacts of the new regulations are being felt.

Social isolation is a must and is highlighted by a new bright red line on the floor, indicating where visitors to the office must stand while they wait for assistance.

“All these things are unprecedented,” he said.

Like all businesses, anyone who is ill is being asked to stay home and avoid coming into the office. Routine inspections have been delayed as face-to-face contact is discouraged.

Mr Meredith said depending on what the future held, the business did have to capacity to have its staff work remotely from home.

“We are working on that,” he said, adding that a skeleton staff would be maintained at the office.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Businesses brace for worst Easter in decades

        premium_icon Businesses brace for worst Easter in decades

        News Hervey Bay business are doing what it takes to stay in business but a devastating Easter period is looming.

        Ex-holiday homes hit rental market as tourism takes a hit

        premium_icon Ex-holiday homes hit rental market as tourism takes a hit

        News As of Friday, 154 rental properties were listed

        Cantina fights on through services shutdown

        premium_icon Cantina fights on through services shutdown

        News Tres Salsa Mexican Cantina fights on through the non-essential services...

        ‘It was ours to win’: Second MKR title eludes Dan and Steph

        premium_icon ‘It was ours to win’: Second MKR title eludes Dan and Steph

        News Hervey Bay couple on their second tilt at the reality show’s crown.