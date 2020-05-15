Reality star charged in death of YouTuber

Adelaide YouTuber Corey La Barrie has died in a car crash in Los Angeles and a reality star has been charged with murder over his death.

According to reports, Daniel Silva, the star of Ink Master has been arrested on second degree murder charges over La Barrie's death earlier this week.

The New York Post reports, La Barrie died in a car crash on Sunday night while celebrating his 25th birthday.

"The family is in absolute shell shock," Michael Kraut, a lawyer for the La Barrie family, told CNN.

Corey La Barrie was killed in a car crash on his 25th birthday. Picture: Instagram

"His family over in Australia are on their way here to deal with the burial and grieve."

According to The Los Angeles Medical Examiner, the crash occurred at the corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue in North Hollywood around 10pm local time.

It is alleged that Silva was the driver of the car at the time of the crash and that he was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

Kraut said Silva was "a close friend" of La Barrie's and described his actions as "beyond reckless".

He added that Silva should be "held fully accountable in the legal system for his actions."

Silva allegedly attempted to flee the scene of the deadly crash but was apprehended by witnesses before police arrived.

Silva, 26, allegedly crashed a McLaren sports car into a street sign and tree.

La Barrie, in the passenger seat, took the brunt of the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Clips from social media show La Barrie drinking and dancing in his LA home earlier on Sunday. Sources told TMZ that the pair had been at a party earlier in the evening for La Barrie's birthday, and that Silva had been seen drinking.

Reality star Daniel Silva from Ink Master, allegedly killed Corey La Barrie, Aussie YouTube star in drunk driving crash in LA. Picture: Instagram

Silva worked his way out of homelessness at 19 by learning to tattoo and landed a slot on the 10th season of "Ink Masters" with just three years' professional experience by winning an episode of the show's spinoff, "Ink Master: Angels."

On Monday, La Barrie's mother Lisa Harrison (Burton) confirmed her son's death on Instagram, writing, "My heart breaks right now, on my son's 25th birthday … he was very drunk and got into a car with a drunk driver. No words can describe the sadness I feel in [losing] a child. It just feels so unreal and I'm overwhelmed with grief.

"I love you so much Corey and will miss you so so much. It's just so unfair."

La Barrie's brother, Jarrad La Barrie, also posted a tribute on social media.

"My brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarrad La Barrie wrote. "I don't know how I'm suppose to do this without you … life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."

Australian native La Barrie moved to LA and picked up hundreds of thousands of followers across his various social media accounts for his comedy routines. He was a contestant on the YouTube series, "The Reality House."

The YouTube community was also rocked several weeks ago by the death of Steve Cash from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Cash's own comedic videos - many of which focused on his cat Sylvester - amassed him over 2.4 million subscribers by the time of his death at 40.

