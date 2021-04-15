Reality star publicly blasts gay Bachelor

A reality star has complained Colton Underwood should have been “vetted” from starring as The Bachelor, as he’s now come out as gay.

Reality star Carole Radziwill went after former US Bachelor Colton Underwood for going on a dating show to find a wife if he thought he might be gay.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Twitter to congratulate The Bachelor star for coming out as gay on Good Morning America, but soon found herself in hot water over her opinions.

"Congrats to Colton Underwood but also What??" the 57-year-old wrote. "You apply & compete with other men to go on a TV show looking for love & you think you might be gay? What about processing that without involving TV crews and 25 girls. It's a great day for gay men, bad day for young women."

Colton Underwood on the 2019 season of The Bachelor. Picture: ABC

In a separate tweet, she pondered whether ABC executives should be "vetting their contestants better."

Radziwill was immediately roasted for her hot take on the matter, with one user, ironically a casting director, responding, "I work in casting for reality television as a producer. It is not my job to 'out' people or vet their sexuality. GTFO. You're usually so on point, but this is so yucky."

"…what the f**k is this take??" another person wrote. "How are they supposed to vet someone who is in the closet?"

"What a bad, s-tty take," someone quipped.

Colton Underwood with the woman he chose on The Bachelor, Cassie Randolph. Picture: Getty

One fan attempted to explain that lots of women have dated or liked a guy who has later come out as gay and it "doesn't reflect poorly on anyone involved."

Radziwill replied, "Of course, I did too, I'm sure. But on national tv in a reality show game? Hits differently."

Responding to another fan, Radziwill said, "Aww, thanks. My heart is open but in all directions not just to that of the struggling man. He chose to go on a reality game show, the women and their journey should be part of this convo. I get it, its a show. #patriarchylives."

In the ultimate diss, one fan compared her to her former friend-turned-enemy Bethenny Frankel, saying, "Your original tweet was big Bethenny energy. You are too chic and erudite to have meant it, so I am going to pretend you did not."

The Real Housewives star says TV execs should’ve “vetted” better. Picture: Splash

Underwood, a former NFL player, starred on Season 23 (2019) of the US reality series. He also competed during Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018.

During his GMA interview, Underwood said he regretted being on The Bachelor as he was struggling with his sexuality and apologized to the women he hurt - specifically ex Cassie Randolph - in his interview.

"Do I regret being The Bachelor? Do I regret handling it the way that I did? I do. I do think I could've handled it better," he told interviewer Robin Roberts. "I just wish I wouldn't have dragged people into the mess of figuring out who I was."

He added, "I can sit here and say I'm sorry to all of those women, and I can also say thank you because without them and without the Bachelor franchise, I don't know if this would've come out."

For their part, the Bachelor producers released a statement Wednesday that they are "so inspired by Colton Underwood's courage to embrace and pursue his authentic self. As firm believers in the power of love, we celebrate Colton's journey in the LGBTQIA+ community every step of the way."

