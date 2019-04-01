REALITY TV: Hervey Bay couple buddies up with MAFS star

Maryborough's Guy and Rachiel Meredith with Dan Webb, a participant on this year's Married at First Sight and a long-time family friend.

A CLOSE connection between a Hervey Bay couple and one of Married at First Sight's most controversial stars has been revealed.

Guy and Rachiel Meredith are long-time friends of Dan Webb and his family.

Dan has had a difficult ride on this year's show, which has been a ratings blockbuster for the Nine Network.

Initially matched with Tamara Joy, Dan developed feelings for another bride, Jessika Power.

While hitched to Gympie farmer Mick Gould, Jessika's relationship also wasn't working out and the spark of attraction soon grew between her and Dan.

At Sunday night's final vows, Jessika and Dan both chose to stay together, with Jessika preparing to move from Perth to the Gold Coast to be with her new man.

Guy said the show had "definitely been a roller-coaster" for Dan.

The couple caught up with the reality star over breakfast on Saturday and Guy said it was fascinating to hear about his time on the show.

While Dan had elected to re-enter the experiment with Jessika after leaving Tamara, Guy said the fallout had been far from easy for his mate.

But he said Dan did not deserve the criticism he was receiving.

"He's a really good guy," Guy said.

"He's got a great family."

Guy said Dan was respectful of all women, loved his sisters and mother and wanted others to know that.

His social media following has exploded during his time on the show.

On Instagram, Dan currently has more than 74,000 followers - but they are not all friendly.

He has been targeted by trolls in the wake of the cheating scandal.

"Haters are going to hate," Guy said.

"It's been pretty tough for him."

Rachiel and Guy wanted to meet up with Dan to extend their moral support and tell him to keep his head high.

But while it hasn't been an easy time, Guy said Dan was getting through it.

"He's coping," he said.

"He's got broad shoulders."

Guy said Dan's main focus was his son and making sure the fallout wasn't affecting him.

In terms of his time on the show, Guy said Dan felt it was "clever" how the series was produced.

He'd been left busting to go the bathroom a few times during long hours of filming during the dinner parties and his favourite couple was the perpetually loved-up Jules and Cam.

Guy said Dan had nothing but praise for them, saying they were "terrific people".

"They're just solid and perfect for each other," he said.