Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

MARYBOROUGH was a star of the small screen this week, when farmer Sean Hollands brought his "wife" Susan home for the first time.



The stars of the reality television experiment Married at First Sight spent a fair bit of time on Sean's farm, but finally toward the end of the episode, the beauty of the Heritage City was showcased.



Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said he was watched the show and he was pleased by how Maryborough came across.



"I think that the images were great," he said.



The scenes showed Maryborough's City Hall and Susan and Sean also took a horse and carriage ride around the Heritage City.



Mr Simons said the brief view of Maryborough had painted the town in a positive light, with its quaintness separating it from other tourism destinations.



"I think ... it's a selling point for us," he said.

