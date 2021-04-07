Reality TV WAG ends scandalous fling

It's over for Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley.

The drama-laden couple have called it quits a little over four months after they were photographed holding hands, Us Weekly reported.

The first photos of the couple caused headlines around the world in November after it emerged Pippen and Beasley had begun dating while the 24-year-old NBA star was still married to model wife Montana Yao.

Yao, who has a child with Beasley, claimed to have been "blindsided" by the image - however, Pippen has always claimed Beasley had already separated from his estranged wife when their relationship began.

Yao, 22 filed for divorce from Beasley in early December.

Unconfirmed reports emerged last month that Pippen had begun seeing a new man, Israeli businessman Myles Kronman.

She has showed no signs of a relationship breakdown in recent weeks, continuing to post glamorous photos of herself lazing by the pool.

It appeared to be the end of the road for Pippen and Beasley, who are now moving on with their lives.

"Larsa decided to distance herself from the drama," an insider told the magazine.

"He was going through a lot and the timing wasn't right."

The insider added, "Many people assumed it was serious when in fact it was not."

The two, who the outlet said began as "friends first," remain "in communication."

The former "Real Housewives of Miami" star, 46, and Minnesota Timberwolves player, 24, enjoyed more drama in a few months than most relationships that last a lifetime.

"I've been separated going thru a divorce for over 2 years and I've been linked to a few guys my entire life so don't sit here and paint a picture of me that isn't tru," Pippen tweeted.

"Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that's a fact."

Beasley's divorce from Yao has been messy, as the former Miss Malibu Teen USA has claimed the baller kicked her and their son, Makai, out of the house, and Beasley doubts his son's paternity.

Larsa, meanwhile, shares four children with estranged husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen: Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13.

Pippen divorced Scottie in 2019, and claimed she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian. The now ex-friend of the Kardashian clan was also linked to rapper Future.

Beasley signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the Timberwolves last year.

Originally published as Reality TV WAG ends scandalous fling