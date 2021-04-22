Rebekah Elmaloglou reveals her secret world

Teenage TV star Rebekah Elmaloglou has enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence on our most famous TV show. She reveals how an exotic home life made it possible.

Teenage TV star Rebekah Elmaloglou has enjoyed a remarkable career resurgence on our most famous TV show. She reveals how an exotic home life made it possible.

Having lived and worked most of her life in Sydney, actor Rebekah Elmaloglou never imagined she'd be a long-term resident of Melbourne.

After all, she hadn't planned on appearing on TV soap, Neighbours, for more than a year. Nine years later, Rebekah and her family are happily ensconced in a Federation property just north of the city, with her character, Terese Willis, a mainstay on the beloved Australian drama series.

Rebekah Elmaloglou became a household name during her early acting days.

"I feel so lucky to still be here and have regular work. When we got tired of renting and being at the mercy of a landlord we thought, 'let's see if we can buy'.

We only got into the market about four years ago and we couldn't be happier," says Rebekah. "We're really homebodies and we take pride in our house Also, being part Greek I love to entertain."

With an English mother who was raised in Kenya and Greek father who spent his childhood in France, dinner parties at Rebekah's house are an exotic affair.

"I'm really lucky to have such a great cultural mix. In my parent's old house in Sydney they had a vine tree and we would pick the leaves and make dolmades.

"That vine came from a relative generations back - my parents have sold that house, but I have taken a few cuttings and I am hoping they will take root. I need to keep that tradition going."

Rebekah Elmaloglou at home in Melbourne. Pictures: Eugene Hyland

Who: Neighbours actor Rebekah Elmaloglou

Where: Federation home with husband Kane Baker and their son Kai, 12

Favourite thing: When we were looking to buy a house, I walked through the doorway and thought, 'Wow, I love this old school hallway'.

Inspiration: We're not minimalists but I don't like clutter either.

Home is: Friends who come and visit say it's like taking a breath of fresh air here. We're very relaxed and welcoming.

REBEKAH ELMALOGLOU'S 10 FAVOURITE ITEMS

Koi Fish Bowl

We were in an art gallery in Bellingen and my husband and I were on the same page. We both looked at it and said, 'yeah, let's get it'. Then we had to make sure it made it home safely on an 18 hour road trip. Thankfully it made it back OK.

Rebekah’s koi fish bowl. Picture: Eugene Hyland

My dogs

We'd had Daisy (on left) since she was a baby, and her sister Lucy needed rehoming so we took her in as well. It's like having two teenage girls in the house. But honestly, they're so adorable.

Daisy (left) and Lucy. Pictures: Eugene Hyland

My First violin

My parents both come from a classical music background. This violin is so tiny it looks like a little toy, but it's my first violin from when I would have been three or four years old.

My first violin. Pictures: Eugene Hyland

Kai self-portrait

He brought this home from school not long ago. Kai has decided he would like to do acting He had a small role on Neighbours and I was kicked off set because I was hovering behind the monitors.

Kai’s self portrait. Pictures: Eugene Hyland

Garlic chopper

This was one of my lockdown purchases. I bought a lot of crappy things, but this one was a success. I love cooking with chilli and garlic and this has made my life so much easier.

Garlic chopper. Picture: Eugene Hyland

Le Creuse pot

When I was growing up in the 70s, my mum always cooked with classic yellow and orange Le Creuset pots and I'm pretty sure she still has them. I always wanted a pink one and my husband and I bought it for ourselves for Christmas. We use it all the time - it just stays on the stove.

Le Creuse pot. Picture: Eugene Hyland

Froggy

This is my son's comforter. He has had it since he was a baby and he is an integral part of the family. The other day I turned around and Lucy had him in her mouth and my heart stopped.

Froggy! Picture: Eugene Hyland

Side table

I sometimes add this in the background of photos on Instagram and Neighbours fans spot it straight away: 'That's from Sheila's house!' When I first saw it I ran to set the set department to find out where they got it so I could order one.

Side table. Pictures: Eugene Hyland

Mexican Lolly Lady

My brother Sebastian is a photographer and he took this picture of a woman he came across at the markets in Mexico. It's mounted on metallic perspex and it backlit and it's just so interesting.

The Mexican Lolly Lady. Picture: Eugene Hyland

I always wanted a piece of his work in my home and it now hangs in my bathroom, which went from a boring white space to a dark blue room with drop lights that has an Asian/French fusion feel to it.

At Home magazine cover April 24, 2021.

Don't miss our new look At Home magazine with your Saturday newspaper, or visit us online At Home.

Originally published as Rebekah Elmaloglou reveals her secret world