Rebel stuns celeb pals: ‘You look so hot’

Seriously, we could all do with an Instagram cheer squad like Rebel Wilson's.

The Aussie star has made no secret of her weight loss efforts in 2020, declaring it to be her "year of health" back in January and keeping fans updated with her intensive new workout regimen.

Her latest gorgeous Instagram photo shoot shows she's got a few famous friends cheering her on every step of the way. Wilson, 40, posted a photo of herself smouldering in a figure-hugging blue dress by Alex Evenings - and soon celebs were flooding the comments section.

Wilson’s latest Insta-photo shoot. Picture: Instagram/Robert Vetica

"Werk. You delicious babe!" said Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer.

"If I could like this pic numerous times I would," wrote fellow Aussie actress Ruby Rose.

Wilson's close friend and frequent workout buddy Hugh Sheridan wrote: "You look so HOT!" while Olympian Rennae Stubbs chimed in: "Look at this supermodel."

Wilson shared a few more snaps from the same shoot on her Insta stories. Picture: Instagram/Robert Vetica

"Sweet baby Jesus! You look amazing," wrote the man responsible for designing Wilson's workout program, personal trainer Jono Castano Acero.

Wilson has kept fans in the loop with her gruelling exercise routine videos and motivational activewear snaps after making a very public New Year's resolution at the start of the year to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and kickstart a new fitness journey.

2020 has been Wilson’s ‘year of health’. Picture: Instagram/Robert Vetica

She wrote on Instagram: "OK so for me 2020 is going to be called 'The Year of Health'.

"So I put on the athleisure and went out for a walk, deliberately hydrating on the couch right now and trying to avoid the sugar and junk food, which is going to be hard after the holidays I've just had but I'm going to do it!

"Who's with me in making some positive changes this year?"

Wilson and workout buddy Hugh Sheridan. Picture: Instagram

In an interview with E! earlier this year, personal trainer Castano Acero explained he had created a specific program for Wilson covering six days of the week.

He said he encourages his clients to work out daily for 45-minute sessions, noting "results come through consistency".

Wilson earlier in her career, during an appearance on talk show Conan.

Originally published as Rebel stuns celeb pals: 'You look so hot'