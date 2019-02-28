Police fear outbreak of bikie war, court told

THE brother of shot Rebels bikie Gokhan 'Pitbull' Turkyilmaz has been granted bail despite threatening 'violent retribution' against gang rivals, sparking police fears of a bikie war.

Emrah Turkyilmaz, 22, also a Rebels gang member, was arrested by bikie-busting cops from Taskforce Maxima on Wednesday night.

Gokhan, a well-known MMA fighter, was shot eight times and bashed with a baseball bat after balaclava-clad bandits stormed his Upper Coomera home.

Police believe the incident was linked to the shooting of a machete-wielding Bandidos bikie at the Logan Hyperdome on February 4, allegedly by a group of Rebels bikies.

Blood stains near the entrance as Police comb the scene of the alleged shooting. Picture: Adam Head

Fearing a bikie war, Taskforce Maxima officers pounced on Emrah Turkyilmaz on Wednesday night and charged him with affray over the Hyperdome incident.

He was also charged with two counts of possessing dangerous drugs.

At a hearing in Southport Magistrates Court today, police opposed bail, arguing Emrah had threatened 'violent retribution' on social media against Bandidos bikies who allegedly shot his brother.

The court was told he allegedly used a metal item to smash a vehicle windscreen during the Loganholme incident when the Bandidos bikie was shot in the leg.

Magistrate Mark Howden said he understood police had 'serious concerns' about further violence 'given what has happened to his (Emrah Turkyilmaz's) brother'.

The hearing was adjourned for several hours after Mr Howden asked for more details on the police objection to bail.

"Is it their concern that this defendant, if granted bail, is an unacceptable risk of endangering the safety and welfare of other people by committing other offences as a result of what happened to his brother?" the magistrate asked.

Defence lawyer Lee Quinn, of Hannay Lawyers, suggested police had only opposed bail because Gokhan Turkyilmaz had been shot and they wanted information from Emrah.

Mr Quinn said his client had not been charged with making threats.

Mr Howden granted bail but with conditions including a night-time curfew.

The case was adjourned until March 14.