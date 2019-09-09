Rebels dominate Maryborough netball grand finals

NETBALL: The Maryborough netball season came to an exciting end on Wednesday night.

Friends and family were on hand to cheer on the teams at the Cheapside Street courts.

Four junior grand finals were held before the senior division2 and senior division1 finals.

Rebels dominated the evening with seven teams involved.

The senior division1 finals was won by Brumbies Robertson Fabrications Boomistics who defeated Wonder Women.

Brumbies OSCA Blazers defeated Riverside Reckless Rhinos in the junior division1 final

Rebels committee member Krystel Owen congratulated her club on having seven teams in the finals.

"It is an outstanding effort by our club to have seven teams in six finals, it shows how strong we are as a club,” she said.