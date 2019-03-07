Rebranding Bauple as the perfect Sunday drive

AS BAUPLE'S Jenny Regal sat and listened to a workshop aimed at bettering small towns last year, an idea started to form.

An idea to put Bauple back on the map.

"The Fraser Coast Regional Council encouraged us to attend a talk by Bank of Ideas founder Peter Kenyon,” Ms Regal told the Chronicle.

"Basically what he said was don't wait for someone to give you something, you've got to make your town a destination.”

In just over four weeks, Bauple's new art gallery Racemes will open its doors to tourists.

DESTINATION BAUPLE: Jenny Regal showing off some of the indigenous art that will be on display at her new gallery in Bauple when it opens in four weeks. INSET: Vickie Mountney showing off her glasswork known as "Tiffany”. Cody Fox

"The name Racemes is the flower on the macadamia nut tree found in Bauple,” Ms Regal said.

"The gallery will not charge any commission and will feature local artists and Indigenous art as well.

"I love indigenous art and I would love to feature some more of our local Fraser Coast artists.”

Together with the Bauple Progress Association Ms Regal hopes Bauple will become a "Sunday drive” destination for the region as her new business endeavour works in with all the town has to offer.

"If someone were to bring a family or a minibus full of people, there is the Bauple museum here, the Bare Nut Bauple nut manufacturer, Swan Orchids, Bauple Blooms and the new art gallery,” Ms Regal said.

"The gallery will also have information about all the other attractions in town and community groups like the Men's Shed.”

BPA's president Denis Smith said the approximately 750 residents of Bauple and surrounds would benefit from tourism and were looking at bus tours in the future.

"The museum has artefacts from the 1850s including lots of history about the Kanakas, farming and a crocodile skin from an animal found in the Mary River near Tiaro in 1962,” he said.

"There is also a lot of family history and documents from the surrounding areas.”

Ms Regal explained her new gallery would use the same building as the famous Bauple fairy shop, which is now closed.

"Bauple Mountain Fairies was something which put Bauple on the map and we are hoping to do that again,” she said.

"In our store not only are we featuring some local Tiaro artists but some home-grown ones too.

"We've done some major renovations and we are very excited for the opening.

"I could either rent this building out as a home or I could use it to better my community.

"I wanted to show people why they should come to Bauple.”

Indigenous art gallery - Vickie Mountney showing off her glasswork known as "Tiffany". Cody Fox

Bauple Tiffany glass worker Vickie Mountney is one such talent to be showcased.

"It takes me about eight hours to create one hanging piece,” she said.

"I cut the glass, shape the metal around it, solder it, polish it and then hang it.

"I'm really happy that my local creations will be shown here.”

For more information about Racemes or to feature art in the gallery, call Ms Regal on 0416002615.