Rebuild or refurb? Report to rule on future of council admin

REFURB OR REBUILD: The current state of the council's Maryborough administration building after asbestos and electrical issues were discovered last year. A consultant's report will recommend the building either be rebuilt or refurbished.

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council's Maryborough administrative building could be demolished and rebuilt depending on the recommendations from a report into the building's suitability.

It follows the building being closed last year due to multiple issues with electrical wiring and asbestos being discovered during a replacement of the air-conditioning.

A consultant will assess the building to determine whether the council should demolish and rebuild or carry out extensive refurbishments.

Councillor Paul Truscott said demolishing the building would be the best option for the council.

"Looking at the damage and work required for the refurbishment, we'd have to bring the entire building up to today's building standards, something that would be a challenge,” Cr Truscott said.

"In my opinion, it would be easier and more cost-effective to rebuild.”

Council CEO Ken Diehm said staff were never at risk in the building, but the potential long-term health risk and the extent of issues in the roof were enough to decide whether a redevelopment was needed.

He said the asbestos removal alone would cost about $1 million.

"The problems weren't clearly visible at first, it was only when we started to pull the ceiling apart that we started to see more problems,” Mr Diehm said.

A report will be delivered to the council for a vote at a later date.