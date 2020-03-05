Rebuilding M’boro’s heart

CBD DEMOLITION: Construction workers will spend about four weeks clearing out the council’s old administration building in Maryborough, before hydraulic equipment is used to knock it down.

BY THE time the new financial year arrives the heart of the Heritage City will have had a complete makeover.

Kent St, one of Maryborough’s main thoroughfares, has become a hive of activity as construction crews dismantle the streetscape and the remains of Fraser Coast Council’s administration building.

The tender was awarded to Demex Pty Ltd, a southeast Queensland company specialising in major demolition projects and asbestos removal, for $968,000.

Fraser Coast Council CEO Ken Diehm said the company was chosen based on its track record with “difficult and sensitive demolitions” and a specialist asbestos removal team.

He said the demolition of the admin building and the old toy library would finish in early July, weather permitting.

“The demolition process will start with the removal of the first floor interior walkway adjoining the School of Arts building and the removal of asbestos in both the old administration building and the old toy library,” Mr Diehm said.

“This will take about four weeks and include 24-hour air and noise monitoring during the works.”

Hydraulic pincer crushers will be used to demolish the buildings from back to front, which will take about 11 weeks.

New turf will be laid and a concrete retaining wall will be built in the last stages of the project.

Mr Diehm said the council was conducting a review to find the requirements for new administration centres in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

“The development of a new Maryborough administration centre will be a long process, with demolishing the old building just the first step,” he said.

Workers are also revamping Kent St in the latest stage of street revitalisation works in the CBD.

The $2.5 million project is being handled by local contractor SGQ and will be completed by early May.