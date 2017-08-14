28°
Entertainment

REVEALED: Everything that just happened on Game of Thrones

Matthew McInerney
Seanna Cronin
and | 14th Aug 2017 12:35 PM
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones.
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from season 7 episode 5 of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

** Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode **

AFTER weeks of being out-smarted by Cersei Lannister, it appears Daenerys Targaryen finally has the upper hand in the battle for the Iron Throne.

After unleashing the fury of one of her dragons on the Lannister forces last week in the loot train attack, the Mother of Dragons asked the survivors of the battle to bend the knee to her.

After Randyll Tarly and his son Dickon were burned alive as an example, the rest of the men did.

Returning home to Dragonstone victorious, Daenerys was given her first clue that she and Jon Snow may be related when her dragon allowed Jon to touch it (normally something reserved for Targaryens).

She also agreed to a daring plan suggested by Tyrion, which saw Jon Snow, a healed Jorah Mormont, Davos and Gendry head north on a mission to bring back a White Walker to prove their existence to Cersei and the rest of Westeros.

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Conleth Hill as Varys in a scene from Game of Thrones.
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Conleth Hill as Varys in a scene from Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

After stopping by Eastwatch, the eastern-most post along The Wall, they also picked up Tormund, The Hound and his Brotherhood companions. But as footage from next week's episode shows, not even these seasoned fighters are prepared to face the an army of the dead.

While there were no major battles in today's episode, there was a frosty reunion between brothers Tyrion and Jaime (who lives to fight another day thanks to Bronn).

After Davos smuggled him into King's Landing, and Bronn helped to arrange the secret meeting, Tyrion delivered Daenerys' message about a potential armistice. The news went down better than expected with Cersei, who revealed to Jaime she is pregnant with their child.

Here are the key moments from today's episode, Eastwatch:

Bronn you bloody legend.

Jerome Flynn as Bronn in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.
Jerome Flynn as Bronn in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Supplied by Foxtel.

Jaime Lannister has become one of the good guys in Game of Thrones. He was pretty much the reason this whole thing started. Pushing Bran out of that tower window set in motion everything that's happened since.

His fate was left a secret at the end of last week's episode, when we saw him sinking to the bottom of the lake moments after Bronn saved him from one of Drogon's blasts.

Thankfully we didn't have to wait too long to learn his fate.

Showrunners mercifully revealed his fate in the opening scene: he survived, thanks to Bronn, but he went straight to King's Landing.

He met with Cersei, who obviously does not take defeat well, but it also made their future paths very clear.

Jaime told Cersei of Olenna Tyrell's confession, that it was she, not Tyrion, who killed Joffrey.

That revelation drove a wedge between the pair.

It was Jaime's idea to kill Olenna with poison. Cersei preferred to bring her back to King's Landing and make her suffer.

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

Daenerys took another major step up.

She played Cersei against herself. Cersei's descriptions of the Mother of Dragons' plans perfectly suited the Lannisters' actions through the series.

Daenerys stood in front of the surrendered army and offered them a choice: bend the knee, or die.

Randyll Tarly presented another form of resistance. He chose to stand against Daenerys despite his "flexible allegiance" as she was a foreigner.

Dickon Tarly, Randyll's heir and future of House Tarly, chose to make the same stand against his father's wishes.

Tyrion pleaded with her to simply put them in chains, but Daenerys stood firm: she gave them a choice.

The Tarlys were not beheaded as is the apparent custom in Westeros. Their fate was sealed with one word: DRACARYS.

 

Jon Snow touched Drogon.

What could normally be a minute detail has seemingly further confirmed Jon's lineage.

While Daenerys tried to observe (but couldn't see because Drogon is a big boy), Jon approached and petted the dragon. It doesn't sound like much, but they don't exactly like being touched.

It's a further hint Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen.

As Jon admired the beast, Daenerys attempted to press the King of the North on Davos's comments at their introduction.

Davos told Daenerys that Jon took a blade to the heart for his people, and she wanted to know if it was true.

Before he could answer, another favourite returned: Jorah Mormont. He returned to Daenerys' service, where he revealed his greyscale had healed.

In a scene from the trailer, Bran warged into ravens, where he observed the white walkers' march towards Eastwatch.

He sent out ravens, calling for help, and the rest of the episode was littered with the decision of whether or not to act.

The first was at the Citadel, where those in charge appeared to prefer holding onto information rather than distributing or acting.

They didn't believe the North's request for help to fight the White Walkers, despite Sam's insistence of their existence.

As he left, they proved their knowledge of the Tarly House's demise at the hands (or fire breath) of Drogon, but hadn't found time to tell Sam.

Cat and mouse

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. HELEN SLOAN / HBO

What's Littlefinger up to?

Petyr Baelish is the least trustworthy person in Westeroes, and the entire basis of his questionable relationship with Sansa Stark is to seek power.

So should it be of any surprise we see Littlefinger and Arya playing a game of cat and mouse throughout Winterfell?

Arya had just watched as two northern Lords ran down Jon Snow's claim to being King of the North. While Sansa said he was king, Arya was frustrated the eldest Stark daughter didn't stand up for their bastard brother.

She stalked Littlefinger like the cats and pigeon she trained with under Jaqen, one of the Faceless Men, eventually tracking him to a room.

There, hidden in a mattress, was a scroll which implicated Sansa in a plot to steal Snow's throne.

Things may not be as they seem. As she left the room, who else but Littlefinger was watching from the shadows.

 

Bring a white walker to King's Landing?

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones.
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a scene from Game of Thrones. Macall B. Polay

It's a crazy idea, but Tyrion might have a point. Cersei won't believe the threat, or help at all, if she doesn't believe it's real.

Jon received one of the scrolls at Dragonstone, where he learned Arya and Bran were still alive.

The plan needs a few things to work: Davos to smuggle Tyrion into King's Landing to talk to Jaime, which he does, and Jon and Jorah must venture north of the Wall to capture one white walker.

Daenerys tried to prevent Jon from leaving ("I haven't given you permission"), but eventually came around to his thinking.

 

OM-Gendry

Joe Dempsie as Gendry in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.
Joe Dempsie as Gendry in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. Foxtel

And here we were thinking he'd been out on the water, rowing to his noble-born content.

It's been a few years since we've seen Gendry, the blacksmith we met in the first season working in King's Landing.

One of former king's Robert Baratheon's secret bastard sons, Gendry, who has a claim to the throne, was hidden to protect his life.

Our favourite smuggler Davos reintroduced a taller, more heavily-built Baratheon bastard in the same place we first met him.

If there was any doubt about his lineage, Gendry's weapon of choice - a Warhammer - is identical to that which was favoured by the former king.

He demonstrated his finesse with the giant weapon on two intellectually challenged guards, then gave up his secret identity the moment he met Jon Snow.

The meeting, and subsequent pledge to fight together, was poetic. Their fathers, Ned Stark and Robert Baratheon, fought together against the Mad King Aerys Targaryen.

It was at Eastwatch our merry fellowship of white walker hunters came together.

The likes of Snow, Davos, Gendry, and Jorah Mormont released Beric Dondarrion, Sandor "The Hound" Clegane and Thoros of Myr from captivity to join their quest to catch a white walker.

The fellowship adds another dimension.

Some way or another, whether it's through their fathers' or own actions, they have all crossed paths or fought on either side of the battlefield.

It will be interesting to see this group unite against the undead army.

Topics:  editors picks foxtel game of thrones game of thrones season seven television

'It's a kick in the guts': Howard Music Fest cancelled

'It's a kick in the guts': Howard Music Fest cancelled

IT WAS the three-day music extravaganza predicted to draw thousands into Howard. But with only 29 tickets sold before cancellation, it's a kick in the guts.

FRASER COAST'S MOST WANTED: Do you know these faces?

LOCATION: Cartwright Cct, Urangan. Police believe this person may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a shop theft that happened on January 23 about 7pm.

CCTV images show a number of offenders that are wanted by police.

FOG IMPACT: Woman rides bike into car

The view from Scarness Jetty is obstructed by heavy fog about 9am.

A woman was taken to hospital after crashing her bicycle o

Challenge to uplift troops at Christmas

Maryborough Artisan Lesley Mason and Maryborough RSL CEO Jason Scanes at the Craftfest Community Challenge display at the RSL encouraging patrons to sew a Christmas stocking to be given to the Christmas Care Packages sent to Australia troops serving overseas.

RSL joins Craftfest's community challenge

Local Partners

PHOTO GALLERIES: Foodies dive into seafood at festival

Thousands gathered at Fisherman's Park to taste-test what's on offer.

PHOTO GALLERY: Thousands come to Blessing of the Fleet

Hervey Bay whale season 2017's Blessing of the Fleet - The season's vessels received blessings from ministers of various denominations.

'It’s a great night out being a part of the community.'

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

MOVIE REVIEW: Creepy doll will toy with your mind

Scares aplenty but Annabelle: Creation can’t conjure up a real emotional impact.

Tom Cruise injured in stunt gone bad

Tom Cruise filming Mission Impossible 6 in London.

Cruise was forced to leave the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London

Justin Bieber rejected by woman on Twitter

Justin Bieber was keen on this woman but she’s taken.

THE singer was embarrassingly rebuffed on Instagram.

Bachelor winner Alex’s new same-sex relationship

Alex Nation, and alleged new girlfriend.

Newly single Bachelor star Alex Nation is dating a woman.

Elon Musk warns entire world while visiting Amber Heard

Elon Musk.. we should be more worried about AI than North Korea

SpaceX founder flies halfway round the world for Amber Heard

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

Bethany Spoor with her skincare range that she will showcase on Shark Tank in the hope of finding an investor.

There aren't many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

The Block's most glamorous guest bedrooms yet

Perfect styling gave this room the edge over walk-in robes and en-suites.

STYLE reigned supreme over extra wardrobes and en-suites.

Great House - Great VALUE

51 Bounty Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Large bedrooms with 2 baths master with ensuite 2 Living areas including media room Good side access approx. 2.9m Solar and Water tank and LPG hot water and air...

DUAL LIVING - GOOD LOCATION

23 Mayfair Street, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms in Main House Separate room with own bathroom and kitchenette Double lock up garage Won't last long Inspect today

Investment opportunity awaits!

22 Colyton Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 1 3 Auction in...

This centrally located property is in the popular suburb of Torquay with schools, general store, sporting grounds, aquatic centre, shopping centre, beach and...

Must be sold- Elevated Position

10 Jensen Drive, Urraween 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Open plan living Timber Floors Throughout 1000 m2 Elevated Block Close To Shops/Hospital Returning $280.00 p/w

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 $330,000

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly

First home deposits hits $200k for some

Call for Reserve Bank limits to be scrapped for new buyers

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses