RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

THE orbit between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow continues to shrink on Game of Thrones.

Today's second episode, titled Stormborn, has set up a meeting between the two characters at the centre of George RR Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire epic, on which the show is based.

The red priestess Melisandre arrived at Dragonstone to urge Queen Daenerys to meet with Jon Snow - despite Jon banishing Melisandre for the murder of Stannis Baratheon's daughter Shireen.

Daenerys's hand Tyrion also spoke up for Jon, saying he has even more of a right to hate Cersei Lannister than she does.

After weighing up the risks and receiving the letter from Samwell Tarly about the mountain of precious dragon glass upon which Dragonstone is built, Jon took off to meet the Mother of Dragons - leaving Sansa in charge of Winterfell.

Despite her best-laid plans to siege King's Landing with Dornish soldiers to avoid the carnage her dragons would bring, it looks like Daenerys may have to get her hands dirty.

Today's episode finished with a brutal sea battle which saw Euron Greyjoy ambush his niece and nephew as they sailed with the Dorne's leader Ellaria Sand and her three daughters, the 'Sand Snakes'.

And in a moment of weakness as his post traumatic stress disorder kicked in, Theon jumped overboard and left his sister to die at the hands of their homicidal uncle.

Here are some key scenes from today's episode:

"As long as I have my eyes I'll use them"

We've learned more about Varys in this episode than in the six previous seasons.

The whisperer provided an insight into his past as Daenerys applied the blowtorch over his past.

Varys, Daenerys and Tyrion had just discussed how Dorne and House Tyrell pledged its support to the Dragon Queen.

Daenerys pressed Varys on the subject of his past actions under House Baratheon, when King Robert ruled the Iron Throne.

While Viserys was the lead voice in her sale to the Dothraki, it was Varys who communicated the order of her death, and hired the assassins.

Varys held his own against Daenerys, who rightfully questioned why she should trust the eunuch.

He convinced her, but there is a catch: Should Varys turn on the Targaryen, Daenerys will burn him alive.

The guests continued, as Melisandre made her first major appearance since becoming fans heroes. She was responsible for the resurrection of fan favourite Jon Snow, and we could be on the way to another highly-anticipated meeting.

Should Jon join Daenerys' forces, it would mean Cersei's diminishing forces are being slowly surrounded.

It is interesting Daenerys said Jon should bend the knee. In 'Dragonstone', Jon received a message from Cersei requesting the same action.

Which way will he lean?

Jorah is back, but for how long?

Jorah Mormont appears to be in a spot of bother.

The exiled Northern Lord left Daenerys' side last season after she ordered him to find a cure for his greyscale, which he attracted at Old Valyria.

Samwell Tarly discovered Jorah at the Citadel in his last scene in last week's episode, but there does not appear to any chance of treatment.

His condition is too far advance, but his standing as a knight meant he was given 24 hours to leave (slightly better than the immediate deportation others receive).

Sam, who served with Jorah's father Jeor when at the Night's Watch, immediately gets to work finding a cure.

The procedure is outlawed, though that doesn't stop a determined Sam.

An excruciating medical procedure could work, but we still don't know if it was successful.

Another family reunion?

It didn't seem like much to start.

Arya, fresh from the best opening scene in Game of Thrones history (and the minor detail of wiping out those responsible for the Red Wedding), is eating alongside Hot Pie - the baker we last saw in season three.

The youngest Stark is only half-paying attention to Hot Pie while she wolfs down a meal, a frenetic feed stopped only when he says the Boltons are dead.

Arya stops as Hot Pie tells her of Jon Snow's victory in the Battle of the Bastards, and the young assassin's expression said it all.

Her mission to King's Landing ends at that moment, and the young weapon treks north.

While she hasn't quite reunited with Jon, Arya is allowed one reunion: her beloved direwolf Nymeria.

Nymeria hasn't been seen since the first season. Arya forced the direwolf to leave in order to escape execution by Cersei, which came after Nymeria bit Joffrey's arm.

In classic Game of Thrones fashion we were robbed of a happy ending.

While the wolves let Arya live, Nymeria left the young Stark to continue her journey alone.

If they can be wounded, they can be killed

Daenerys's plans to reclaim Westeros ave already gone awry.

The Lannisters have not wasted any time in preparing for the highly-anticipated battle with Daenerys's forces.

Jaime Lannister approaches Randyll Tarly to be one of his army's generals, while Cersei has a greater plan in mind.

In the crypt, under King's Landing, Cersei is introduced to a weapon that could prove vital.

Kept in King's Landing's crypts are the skeletons of some of the dragons killed by Robert Baratheon's forces when they took control of the Seven Kingdoms.

Working on intel from Meereen, where Drogon was pierced by a spear, blacksmiths have worked tirelessly to produce ballista-like weapons which could ground Daenerys's dragons.

It will not be the Lannisters' only weapon.

While Cersei rejected Euron's proposal, he swore to bring her a gift.

Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand were travelling back to Dorne to muster their forces, who would sail into King's Landing and siege the city.

As they… got comfortable (a "foreign invasion" as Ellaria put it) in front of Theon, Euron's massive naval force interrupted.

The King of the Iron Islands made quick work of Yara's fleet, which burned in a hellacious scene to close "Stormborn".

It also marked another sad regression of Theon.

While he had reclaimed his identity, the sight of the bloodbath, and of Euron holding Yara at knifepoint, saw the former Stark ward regress to Reek's cowardly behaviour once again.

What will Daenerys do now the plan outlined by Tyrion fell at the first instance?