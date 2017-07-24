26°
Entertainment

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Seanna Cronin
Matthew McInerney
and | 24th Jul 2017 12:15 PM
Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.
Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones. HELEN SLOAN / HBO

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE orbit between Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow continues to shrink on Game of Thrones.

Today's second episode, titled Stormborn, has set up a meeting between the two characters at the centre of George RR Martin's A Song of Ice & Fire epic, on which the show is based.

The red priestess Melisandre arrived at Dragonstone to urge Queen Daenerys to meet with Jon Snow - despite Jon banishing Melisandre for the murder of Stannis Baratheon's daughter Shireen.

Daenerys's hand Tyrion also spoke up for Jon, saying he has even more of a right to hate Cersei Lannister than she does.

After weighing up the risks and receiving the letter from Samwell Tarly about the mountain of precious dragon glass upon which Dragonstone is built, Jon took off to meet the Mother of Dragons  - leaving Sansa in charge of Winterfell.

Despite her best-laid plans to siege King's Landing with Dornish soldiers to avoid the carnage her dragons would bring, it looks like Daenerys may have to get her hands dirty.

Today's episode finished with a brutal sea battle which saw Euron Greyjoy ambush his niece and nephew as they sailed with the Dorne's leader Ellaria Sand and her three daughters, the 'Sand Snakes'.

And in a moment of weakness as his post traumatic stress disorder kicked in, Theon jumped overboard and left his sister to die at the hands of their homicidal uncle.

Here are some key scenes from today's episode:

 

"As long as I have my eyes I'll use them"

Conleth Hill in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.
Conleth Hill in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones. HELEN SLOAN / HBO

 

We've learned more about Varys in this episode than in the six previous seasons.

The whisperer provided an insight into his past as Daenerys applied the blowtorch over his past.

Varys, Daenerys and Tyrion had just discussed how Dorne and House Tyrell pledged its support to the Dragon Queen.

Daenerys pressed Varys on the subject of his past actions under House Baratheon, when King Robert ruled the Iron Throne.

While Viserys was the lead voice in her sale to the Dothraki, it was Varys who communicated the order of her death, and hired the assassins.

Varys held his own against Daenerys, who rightfully questioned why she should trust the eunuch.

He convinced her, but there is a catch: Should Varys turn on the Targaryen, Daenerys will burn him alive.

The guests continued, as Melisandre made her first major appearance since becoming fans heroes. She was responsible for the resurrection of fan favourite Jon Snow, and we could be on the way to another highly-anticipated meeting.

Should Jon join Daenerys' forces, it would mean Cersei's diminishing forces are being slowly surrounded.

It is interesting Daenerys said Jon should bend the knee. In 'Dragonstone', Jon received a message from Cersei requesting the same action.

Which way will he lean?

 

Jorah is back, but for how long?

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in a scene from Game of Thrones.
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in a scene from Game of Thrones. Foxtel

Jorah Mormont appears to be in a spot of bother.

The exiled Northern Lord left Daenerys' side last season after she ordered him to find a cure for his greyscale, which he attracted at Old Valyria.

Samwell Tarly discovered Jorah at the Citadel in his last scene in last week's episode, but there does not appear to any chance of treatment.

His condition is too far advance, but his standing as a knight meant he was given 24 hours to leave (slightly better than the immediate deportation others receive).

Sam, who served with Jorah's father Jeor when at the Night's Watch, immediately gets to work finding a cure.

The procedure is outlawed, though that doesn't stop a determined Sam.

An excruciating medical procedure could work, but we still don't know if it was successful.

 

Another family reunion?

Maisie Williams in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.
Maisie Williams in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones. Foxtel

It didn't seem like much to start.

Arya, fresh from the best opening scene in Game of Thrones history (and the minor detail of wiping out those responsible for the Red Wedding), is eating alongside Hot Pie - the baker we last saw in season three.

The youngest Stark is only half-paying attention to Hot Pie while she wolfs down a meal, a frenetic feed stopped only when he says the Boltons are dead.

Arya stops as Hot Pie tells her of Jon Snow's victory in the Battle of the Bastards, and the young assassin's expression said it all.

Her mission to King's Landing ends at that moment, and the young weapon treks north.

While she hasn't quite reunited with Jon, Arya is allowed one reunion: her beloved direwolf Nymeria.

Nymeria hasn't been seen since the first season. Arya forced the direwolf to leave in order to escape execution by Cersei, which came after Nymeria bit Joffrey's arm.

In classic Game of Thrones fashion we were robbed of a happy ending.

While the wolves let Arya live, Nymeria left the young Stark to continue her journey alone.

 

If they can be wounded, they can be killed

Daenerys&#39;s plans to reclaim Westeros ave already gone awry.
Daenerys's plans to reclaim Westeros ave already gone awry.

 

The Lannisters have not wasted any time in preparing for the highly-anticipated battle with Daenerys's forces.

Jaime Lannister approaches Randyll Tarly to be one of his army's generals, while Cersei has a greater plan in mind.

In the crypt, under King's Landing, Cersei is introduced to a weapon that could prove vital.

Kept in King's Landing's crypts are the skeletons of some of the dragons killed by Robert Baratheon's forces when they took control of the Seven Kingdoms.

Working on intel from Meereen, where Drogon was pierced by a spear, blacksmiths have worked tirelessly to produce ballista-like weapons which could ground Daenerys's dragons.

It will not be the Lannisters' only weapon.

While Cersei rejected Euron's proposal, he swore to bring her a gift.

Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand were travelling back to Dorne to muster their forces, who would sail into King's Landing and siege the city.

As they… got comfortable (a "foreign invasion" as Ellaria put it) in front of Theon, Euron's massive naval force interrupted.

The King of the Iron Islands made quick work of Yara's fleet, which burned in a hellacious scene to close "Stormborn".

It also marked another sad regression of Theon.

While he had reclaimed his identity, the sight of the bloodbath, and of Euron holding Yara at knifepoint, saw the former Stark ward regress to Reek's cowardly behaviour once again.

What will Daenerys do now the plan outlined by Tyrion fell at the first instance?

Topics:  editors picks game of thrones game of thrones season seven jon snow television

Your Say: 10 Fraser Coast roads that need to be fixed

Your Say: 10 Fraser Coast roads that need to be fixed

THEY'RE the roads across the region motorists would like to see urgently fixed.

Meet the travel nurses who are living the dream

Travelling nurses Rachel Sullivan and Samuel Martin.

The couple started a blok to record their experiences.

Woman caught drink-driving after distressing break up

A break up with her partner led to an intoxicated woman driving.

Vandals defeated as council replaces bikes in Kings Ln

The bikes underneath the animal paintings on Kings Lane have been replaced.

The vandals have officially been defeated.

Local Partners

Zumba for kids to start this month in Hervey Bay

Mother-of-three and dance instructor Peta Whitney knows the cost of raising a family and wants to help Hervey Bay families keep active on a budget.

Fallen miners honoured at Burrum Coalfest

Miners memorial unveiled at this years Burrum Coalfest - June Cooke (2nd left) whose father James Wood and uncle William Wood were killed in mining accidents. Pictured with (L) niece Vicki Muller, husband Max Cooke, granddaughter Jodie Baker and her daughter Alexis and niece Glenda Perry.

"We got a bit teary."

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Working class? Man, Gympie's got the show for you

Jimmy Barnes

Aussie rock icons coming to Gympie for 150th celebrations.

Families that game together, stay together?

FORGET the stereotype of the moody teenager playing his Xbox or PlayStation in a darkened room.

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

Clue buried in Game of Thrones intro

Is this a clue hidden in the Game of Thrones intro?

Is this a clue or a red herring left by the show's creators?

EXCLUSIVE: Behind the scenes with police at Splendour

COPS: Police at Splendour.

VIDEO: Police confirm patrons caught with drugs inside their body.

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long!

5/11 Urraween Road, Urraween 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

This fully renovated modern low set unit is positioned perfectly in a quiet position which is only a short stroll to the brand new shopping centre, TAFE, Hospital...

Large Family Home Close to the Beach

34 Sempfs Road, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Close to the beach and only a matter of a short drive to amenities and shops, this beautifully presented home awaits a growing family or a couple looking for a...

&quot;Close to Shops

18 Dover Street, Pialba 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

If you are looking for a house close to all amenities then this is for you. 3 Bedrooms Security screen doors Air conditioning in living area and fans...

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Auction in...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Must be Sold

26 Durham Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

If you are looking for a neat family home or investment property in a quiet area only a short drive to the shops, then this home is for you. The property...

Views of Fraser Island

29 Petrel Avenue, River Heads 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This one owner property is elevated perfectly to capture the views of Fraser island and the sandy straits. This well-built home has 3 spacious bedrooms all with...

WON&#39;T LAST LONG, INSPECT TODAY!

64 Pembridge Circuit, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

This well presented quality built family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with en-suite off the main, spacious extended entertainment area with brand new outdoor...

Great Value Doesn&#39;t Last Long, Make An Offer!

4 Goodwin Avenue, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

Great Value Doesn't Last Long, Make An Offer! If an immaculate, perfectly located home close to the water with peace and tranquillity is what you are looking for...

Extra spacious home with extras!

1 Sonder Street, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

Beautiful home in a sought after location just meters to the beach * Extra wide home with extra room space in living and bedrooms 1 and 4 * Huge 7.5m x 7.5m...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out