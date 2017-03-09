Recent businesses to shut up shop on the Fraser Coast

TOYWORLD isn't the only business to close down in the region of late.

We take a look back at some of the other businesses forced to close their doors.

1. ALMA'S WARDROBE

The Maryborough fashion shop Alma's Wardrobe had a clearance sale in the countdown to the final close on February 28.

Owners Alexandra Weber and Maree Mitchell have thanked the community for their support over the past five years.

Alma's Wardrobe's Alexandra Weber and Maree Mitchell

2. IGA STOCKLANDS

Stockland SUPA IGA announced it would close its doors on February 17.

The shelves were left empty after a massive closing down sale.

Stockland Supa IGA has closed its doors, following an announcement of its financial position earlier this month. Blake Antrobus

3. ICE DESIGN IN HERVEY BAY

The store in Maryborough didn't feel the pinch but the Torquay store shut up shop in August 2016. It joined a number of other ICE clothing stores which closed down.

Ice stores closed around the state. Contributed

4. RAYS OUTDOORS

All 55 Ray's Outdoors and Rays stores across Australia faced closure, re-branding or transformation in 2016. The Hervey Bay store had a massive sale before closing down.

5. FOOD FOR LESS AND IGA

Food for Less in Maryborough Central Plaza closed it's doors in November 2016. he announcement follows the closure of the other supermarket in the Bazaaar St shopping centre.

The Supa IGA closed its doors in June and no other supermarket has replaced it.