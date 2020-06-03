Recession a sign government made right choice

Australian Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The Australian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 0.3% in the March 2020 quarter. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

A LONG-RUNNING joke in the US series The West Wing is a ban on saying the word “recession” within the administration’s hallowed halls.

Staff are encouraged to use code words rather than risk admitting what is clearly happening before their eyes.

It makes for good TV but not good policy.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s admission that yes, for the first time since 1991, Australia is in recession, will be a bitter pill for many.

The idea of any government, especially a conservative one, driving the country into a downturn starts a fire in the bellies of those who prioritise the economy above all else.

While a recession is by no means ideal, in this case it seems as though it was unavoidable.

In a way, it should be welcomed as it shows the government has been prepared to spend on its people when we needed it the most.

The swift action of our Federal Government in doling out billions of dollars in assistance has literally been the difference between life and death throughout this health crisis.

In spending big to curb the disastrous impacts of coronavirus, a government renowned for its emphasis on finances chose compassion over money.

The economic cost has been undeniably great and this pain will be felt for some time to come.

Stop and think, however, of the far greater cost our government has helped us avoid.