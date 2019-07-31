'Recipe for disaster': Coast drivers caught at deadly speeds

Acting Sergeant Josh Churchward of Maryborough road policing unit is fed up with Fraser Coast drivers speeding in excess of 40km over the speed limit.

A MARYBOROUGH police officer is fed up with Fraser Coast residents driving at deadly speeds.

Over the past two months, police have caught 12 people driving more than 40km/h over the speed limit.

This is double the people who were caught at the same time last year.

Acting Sergeant Josh Churchward said one of the worst cases was a 44-year-old man allegedly driving at 138km/h while more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit.

He was caught after allegedly overtaking an unmarked police car on the Bruce Hwy on a Monday morning.

"That is a recipe for disaster in anybody's language," Act Sgt Churchward said.

"They really need to put their brain into gear before they put their foot down."

He said all but one of the 12 drivers caught were men aged between 19 and 47.

Just last week, a 17-year-old P-plater was stopped by Maryborough police after he was caught doing 117km/h in a 50km/h zone.

"We know that young males are more likely to engage in risk taking behaviour... and these high-speed detections are a prime example of that," Act Sgt Churchward said.

"We are not dealing with motorists here who are marginally over the speed limit, these drivers are grossly in excess of the speed limit and treating our roads like their own private race track."

Act Sgt Churchward said excessive speeding contributed to fatal accidents on our roads.

"Statistically, one quarter of our fatal crashes involve speed as a contributing factor," he said.

"It only takes a split second for a situation to turn catastrophic.

"And it's too late after the event to think in hindsight what could have been."

Those caught driving more than 40km/h over the speed limit face being fined more than $1200 and instant loss of licence for a minimum of six months.