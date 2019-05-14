Menu
Isabella Reckenberg secures championship.
Isabella Reckenberg secures championship.
Bowls

Reckenberg bowls over her opposition to win open singles

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
14th May 2019 12:01 AM
LAWN BOWLS: Concentration and determination has paid off for young Hervey Bay bowler Isabella Reckenberg at the recent Wide Bay District Ladies Bowling Association Open Singles Championship.

The 18 year old student is currently studying youth work at TAFE.

The event was recently played over two days at the Maryborough Bowls Club.

On the first day of the tournament Reckenberg played Joy Duff from Maryborough in the first game winning 26 - 12.

Velma Lingard from the Burrum Heads Club was her next opponent with Reckenberg continuing her winning way with a 25 - 10 victory.

The second day of competition pitted Reckenberg against Lesley Johnson from Maryborough Services Memorial Bowls Club to get into the finals.

Reckenberg bowled very winning 25 - 13.

Waiting in the finals was Reckenberg's club mate Wendy Jamieson.

It was a very tight final with both bowlers fighting to hold shot.

Holding her nerve Reckenberg lead all the way to win 25 - 19.

Reckenberg is one of the youngest bowlers at the Hervey Bay Bowls Club.

She has been part of the winning championship fours team this year which entitles her to le to play in prestige events.

Reckenberg started bowls at the age of 11 and her practice is now starting to pay dividends.

When questioned about what drives her to continue with bowls for the past seven years Reckenberg was quick with her response.

"I love the challenge bowls provides,” she said.

"It is a very tactical game and it makes me think all of the time while I play.

That is what keeps me coming back.”

Reckenberg wants to encourage other young people to think of bowls as a sporting option.

"You too could be like me ,so come along to the Hervey Bay Bowls Club and start your journey” she said.

