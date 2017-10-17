Reckless driver, with flat tyre, narrowly misses pedestrians

RUNNING late for an appointment, Michael Perks could feel one of his car tyres deflating.

He knew he should have stopped, but the 39-year-old decided to keep driving until he reached a service station.

But he didn't quite make it.

The tyre came off his car near Elizabeth St, Urangan causing him to drive to the wrong side of the road, nearly hitting two pedestrians, and striking a parked car.

Rather than stopping to render assistance after the accident on August 6, Perks continued to drive in his now three-wheeled blue Toyota Camry.

He later told officers he did not leave his details for the victim because he did not have car insurance.

The Torquay resident pleaded guilty to two dangerous driving related charges in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court last week.

His defence lawyer Hamish Isles said Perks, a father of one, was aware he should have stopped at the first sign of trouble but felt "tempted" to keep going.

"He said as he ran the intersection of a corner, he felt the tyre start to remove," Mr Isles said.

"He swerved into right hand-lane and crashed with a victim's vehicle."

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said the victim's car, a Jeep, was "extensively damaged" particularly at its front right wheel.

He said witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from Perk's car as it drove on three wheels.

Mr Isles said a loss of a driver's license would be the most severe punishment for his client.

"He'll have extreme difficulty continuing with his part-time work," Mr Isles said.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge fined Perks $1000.

Parks was also disqualified from driving for three months.