Reckless driving almost causes major motorway crash

SHOCKING footage of a Sunshine Coast driver narrowly avoiding a multi-vehicle crash has been viewed thousands of times online.

Popular Facebook page Dash Cam Owners Australia shared a video that shows a driver crossing into a lane well after the merging lane at Pacific Paradise, just after the Sunshine Coast Airport turn-off.

The Nissan X-Trail nudges the car in the right-hand lanes before over-correcting and veering off the road.

Almost 2000 people have commented on the video, with many enjoying the opportunity to mock Sunshine Coast drivers.

"Someone needs to go back and learn the basic road rules," one person commented.

"Why am I not surprised this is the Sunshine Coast?" another said.