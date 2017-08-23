Recognising Fraser Coast's youth achievements

Enjoying last year's Fraser Coast Youth Achievement Awards were Tayla Barron, Julia Hill and Paige Smith.

FOR 15 YEARS Maryborough's youth have been awarded for their outstanding achievements.

This is your opportunity to nominate a young person, who you feel has achieved, for the Fraser Coast Youth Achievement Awards.

Four years ago they changed the name and entry level to include all of the Fraser Coast region.

The awards will be held on Friday, October 20 at the Brolga Theatre and Convention Centre.

Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre administration manager Paula Bodmer-Fordham said it was one of the centre's most important event in their calendar year.

"It aims to showcase and recognise the remarkable achievements of our young people in the Fraser Coast region.

"If you know a young person who has achieved, why not nominate them.”

Nominations for the 4th Annual Fraser Coast Youth Achievement Awards closes on Friday, September 15 at 4pm.

Forms were available from maryboroughneigh bourhoodcentre.org and can be dropped off at the centre, 25 Ellena St or the Fraser Coast Regional Council (Hervey Bay), Attn: Kieren Stoneley, 77 Tavistock St, Hervey Bay.

If you require any assistance in completing the nomination form, email programs@maryborough nc.org or contact centre reception on 4121 2141.