Recognition awards for arts and culture

Arts and Cultural Awards - November senior winner Dawn Tennant and junior winner Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy with Mayor George Seymour and Hervey Bay Boat Club general manager Tony Bonello.Photo: Alistair Brightman

FRASER Coast Junior Arts and Cultural Award winner Bonnie Quinn-Hennessy was honoured to receive such an accolade.

The 13-year-old was recognised for her strong involvement in the region’s art and culture scene.

“I do dance, speech, public speaking, piano and writing short stories and poetry,” she said.

Bonnie has had a busy 2019 that included a trip to New York City on a tuition scholarship to join the Bolshoi Ballet Intensive Training Program.

Senior award winner Dawn Tennant was recognised for her dedication to the Maryborough Eisteddfod since 2009.

“It’s wonderful to receive the award and such a privilege,” Ms Tennant said.

She is heavily involved and puts in countless hours for the eisteddfod each year.

“I enjoy seeing the children perform and to have the courage to get up on the stage is a credit to them,” she said.

Mayor George Seymour said whether it was organising or performing, everyone had a role to play with the region’s arts and culture.

“It shows a real commitment by the awards winners and the dedication to be the best,” Cnr Seymour said