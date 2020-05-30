RECONCILIATION WEEK: Kids learn Australia’s heritage

Condy Park Kindergarten - national reconciliation week activities - 4 yr old Dustin and othe children in the Dolphins Room create a drawing from Echidna & the Shade Tree.Photo: Alistair Brightman

NATIONAL Reconciliation Week activities at Condy Park Kindergarten are in full swing, teaching the young children about the importance of Australia’s indigenous heritage.

Kindergarten director Kathryn Forgan-Flynn said the activities were about acknowledging and paying respect to indigenous Australia.

The kindergarten runs activities for Reconciliation Week every year, and integrates learning about indigenous Australia into activities throughout the year.

The week’s activities start on National Sorry Day and include learning about the Stolen Generations, the ­Butchulla language and hearing indigenous stories.

“The children love it, and it sparks a wider conversation about indigenous art and culture,” she said.

Ms Forgan-Flynn said there was a responsibility to share this history and focus on reconciliation as it was important to recognise the First Australians.

She said it was important to educate children on Australia’s indigenous heritage as learning about it brought people together as part of a unified country.

Ms Forgan-Flynn said the National Library of Australia and the learning website

narragunnawali.org.au/ were great resources for reconciliation education.

National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements and strengthen respectful relationships between the wider Australian community and indigenous and Torres Strait Islander peoples.