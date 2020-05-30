Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Condy Park Kindergarten - national reconciliation week activities - 4 yr old Dustin and othe children in the Dolphins Room create a drawing from Echidna & the Shade Tree.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Condy Park Kindergarten - national reconciliation week activities - 4 yr old Dustin and othe children in the Dolphins Room create a drawing from Echidna & the Shade Tree.Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

RECONCILIATION WEEK: Kids learn Australia’s heritage

Stuart Fast
30th May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NATIONAL Reconciliation Week activities at Condy Park Kindergarten are in full swing, teaching the young children about the importance of Australia’s indigenous heritage.

Kindergarten director Kathryn Forgan-Flynn said the activities were about acknowledging and paying respect to indigenous Australia.

The kindergarten runs activities for Reconciliation Week every year, and integrates learning about indigenous Australia into activities throughout the year.

The week’s activities start on National Sorry Day and include learning about the Stolen Generations, the ­Butchulla language and hearing indigenous stories.

“The children love it, and it sparks a wider conversation about indigenous art and culture,” she said.

Ms Forgan-Flynn said there was a responsibility to share this history and focus on reconciliation as it was important to recognise the First Australians.

She said it was important to educate children on Australia’s indigenous heritage as learning about it brought people together as part of a unified country.

Ms Forgan-Flynn said the National Library of Australia and the learning website

narragunnawali.org.au/ were great resources for reconciliation education.

National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements and strengthen respectful relationships between the wider Australian community and indigenous and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

condy park kindergarten hervey bay national reconciliation week
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HERO: The Bay chaplain helping kids break the cycle

        premium_icon HERO: The Bay chaplain helping kids break the cycle

        News Glendyne offers alternative education for troubled young people

        COUNCIL: Natural burials could be offered in future

        premium_icon COUNCIL: Natural burials could be offered in future

        News It would be only the second natural burial site in Queensland

        30 years of job training on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon 30 years of job training on the Fraser Coast

        News Training Employment Support Services has been training employees on the coast for...

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients