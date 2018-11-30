Record attempt: Massive marlin caught off Bundy

RECORD ATTEMPT: Could this black marlin caught off Lady Musgrave be the biggest ever caught?

ANTICIPATION is building that a black marlin caught in waters to the east of Lady Musgrave yesterday could break a record.

Fishing club social media pages are buzzing as Gold Coast boat Too Easy makes its way down south, with the exact location of where the fish will be weighed still up in the air, as the crew scramble to find a crane to haul up the catch so it can be measured.

Hervey Bay and even back up to Bundaberg are being considered as options, with the boat currently off the coast off Hervey Bay.

Alternatively the black marlin could be taken to the Gold Coast where the Gold Coast Game Fishing Club has the purpose-built equipment ready and waiting to weigh the fish.

With limited reception, those on board the boat have been communicating with a number of people and the information has filtered through to social media via a number of means.

Gold Coast Game Fishing Club committee member Casey Harrison doesn't know the crew involved, he's one of a number of keen game fishers keen to see how the marlin weighs in.

He shared a couple of the first images of the fish to the clubs social media page late yesterday.

"Here she is ... 12 foot with 7 foot girth and fat where it counts...Will it go?" he wrote.

"Congrats to everyone involved. Epic fish."

It quickly attracted hundreds of comments.

A similar post was shared by the Sunshine Coast Game Fishing Club Captain page.

"Gold Coast boat Too Easy is running into Bundy with a big blue to weigh over 12 ft short length and 7ft girth.

"Estimates are it will go around 1200-plus pound so maybe the biggest."

Mr Harrison said the measurements of the black marlin were looking good to make it the biggest one ever caught, which would give those behind the catch massive bragging rights.

"The measurements are really good," he said.

"The short length is longer than the official world record and the girth measurements are also bigger."

However while the fish may break the world record, Mr Harrison said it won't be official.

"The problem is these guys aren't affiliated with any organisations to be able to claim a record," he said.

"They'll still claim bragging rights for catching the biggest fish in the world though."

Mr Harrison said the waters off Lady Musgrave and Fraser Island were know marlin territory and the area was popular with game fishers seeking the ultimate challenge.

Once the marlin is brought ashore and measured, Mr Harrison said samples would be taken for scientific research, with none of the fish to go to waste.