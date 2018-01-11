Record breaking annual temp for Maryborough

MARYBOROUGH broke a 100 year record for the highest maximum average temperature.

As Queenslander's sweltered through our hottest ever year in 2017, our warmest ever winter, and temperatures from Brisbane to Birdsville that scorched holes in the record books, the Heritage City hit a new high mean daily temperature.

The new record-breaker was 28.5 degrees.

The last time this record was broken was in 1926 (28.3 degrees).

The new record was revealed the Bureau of Meteorology's Annual Climate Summary which was released on Wednesday.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Janine Yuasa said we were in for a humid and hot week ahead with storms expected to bring showers on Sunday and Monday.

Hervey Bay can expect top temps of 32 degrees on Saturday and 33 degrees on Sunday while Maryborough is expected to be even hotter with a maximum of 34 degrees.

Ms Yuasa said the above average warm weather was due to a trough bringing heat before the afternoon storms are due to hit the region.

Depending on where you live, Ms Yuasa said you could expect anything between a couple of millimetres of rain through to 10mm and if you're lucky enough to be under the storm there is a chance of 25-100mm.