Record breaking March temp forecast for Hervey Bay

According to weatherzone.com.au, the last time the Whale City broke a record for the hottest day in March was March 13, 2007 when the city reached a maximum of 33.7 degrees.

IF Hervey Bay reaches the predicted 34 degrees on Monday - it will be a record-breaking March temperature.

According to weatherzone.com.au, the last time the Whale City broke a record for the hottest day in March was March 13, 2007 when the city reached a maximum of 33.7 degrees.

WANT TO KEEP UP TO DATE ON FRASER COAST WEATHER STORIES? FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE.

Maryborough is expected to be even hotter with a steamy 36 degrees forecast for the city - but it won't break any records.

No sign of autumn as Queensland hit by more hot days

The hottest March day on record was broken when the city reached 36.6 degrees on March 12, 1988.

There is a chance of showers on the Fraser Coast from Wednesday.

You may also be interested in:

No spider plague yet, but ants are on the move on Coast

TOO MUCH: Region using double amount of water than usual