Record-breaking rain and storm season here

It's time for people across the Fraser Coast to prepare for storm season.

It's time for people across the Fraser Coast to prepare for storm season. Alistair Brightman

WE'VE already had record-breaking rainfall in recent months and now until December there is an increased risk of severe storm activity.

While storms are difficult to predict, Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Adam Blazak said this was the period in which severe storms were more likely, as well as another peak in March.

Mr Blazak said it was unlikely a cyclone would form off the coast of Hervey Bay due to strong winds, which tend to break up the system.

Forecasters are expecting four cyclones further north, with one to make landfall during the storm season.

Looking at the next week, a stationary blocking system means cold air is making its way to the east coast.

It's possible this cooler change will continue for the next week, with possible showers forecast at the weekend.

"There is nothing much in the way of thunderstorm activity coming up," Mr Blazak said.

"A cold pool of air could bring light rain on the Fraser Coast this coming weekend."

Hervey Bay broke a record for the wettest October and Maryborough came close during what was some of the wettest weather we've experienced all year.

The official total rainfall recorded by the bureau for Hervey Bay was 427.8mm, which broke a record.

The closest the Bay has got to this October total was 204mm in 2005.

The bureau recorded 440.4mm in Maryborough, which fell just more than 50mm shy of the 1882 record.

The big wet turned backyards into swimming pools and brought much-needed rainfall to drought-stricken farms.