Record-breaking tourists numbers choose to come to Coast

TOURIST HOT SPOT: 147,000 tourists visited the Fraser Coast last year.

MORE overseas tourists are visiting Fraser Coast than ever before.

In 2016, international visitors to our region increased by 16.1% in the 12-month period.

That totalled 147,000 people experiencing the unique features that we have on offer last year.

Beautiful Hervey Bay.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the visitors also proved a strong boost to the local economy.

"Expenditure by our overseas visitors also increased last year - up more than 11% to $40.1 million," he said.

"Our local hotels and accommodation sector also benefited from a 66.7% increase in visitor nights to 788,000."

Mary River sunrise Ben Duffy

The data, which was released by Tourism Research Australia, also shows that each visitor that comes to the Fraser Coast spends about $271.

It also highlighted that visitors are now choosing to stay longer.

Last year, international tourists stayed a total of 788,000 nights here.

That's an increase of 67% over the past year.

Tourists from the UK and Germany top the list of our overseas visitors.