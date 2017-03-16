Record-breaking tourists numbers choose to come to Coast

MORE overseas tourists are visiting Fraser Coast than ever before.
In 2016, international visitors to our region increased by 16.1% in the 12-month period.
That totalled 147,000 people experiencing the unique features that we have on offer last year.
Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the visitors also proved a strong boost to the local economy.
"Expenditure by our overseas visitors also increased last year - up more than 11% to $40.1 million," he said.
"Our local hotels and accommodation sector also benefited from a 66.7% increase in visitor nights to 788,000."
The data, which was released by Tourism Research Australia, also shows that each visitor that comes to the Fraser Coast spends about $271.
It also highlighted that visitors are now choosing to stay longer.
Last year, international tourists stayed a total of 788,000 nights here.
That's an increase of 67% over the past year.
Tourists from the UK and Germany top the list of our overseas visitors.