32°
News

Record-breaking tourists numbers choose to come to Coast

16th Mar 2017 6:00 AM Updated: 6:24 AM
TOURIST HOT SPOT: 147,000 tourists visited the Fraser Coast last year.
TOURIST HOT SPOT: 147,000 tourists visited the Fraser Coast last year. Joe Sutherland

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MORE overseas tourists are visiting Fraser Coast than ever before.

In 2016, international visitors to our region increased by 16.1% in the 12-month period.

That totalled 147,000 people experiencing the unique features that we have on offer last year.

Beautiful Hervey Bay.
Beautiful Hervey Bay.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the visitors also proved a strong boost to the local economy.

"Expenditure by our overseas visitors also increased last year - up more than 11% to $40.1 million," he said.

"Our local hotels and accommodation sector also benefited from a 66.7% increase in visitor nights to 788,000."

Mary River sunrise
Mary River sunrise Ben Duffy

The data, which was released by Tourism Research Australia, also shows that each visitor that comes to the Fraser Coast spends about $271.

It also highlighted that visitors are now choosing to stay longer.

Last year, international tourists stayed a total of 788,000 nights here.

That's an increase of 67% over the past year.

Tourists from the UK and Germany top the list of our overseas visitors.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fctourism fraser coast

The job every chocoholic dreams of...

CHRIS Thomson and Amy Sargeantson are living the life every chocoholic dreams of.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

How the minister plans to help fix dysfunction in council

How the minister plans to help fix dysfunction in council

Mr Furner stated the council would initiate a process of "training their staff, inside and out as the first step of fixing the dysfunction in council.

Councillors have their say on electoral division removal

WEIGHING IN: Fraser Coast councillors have weighed in on whether they would be in favour of removing divisions.

Most appear to support debate on the issue.

Businessman says vegie gardens could boost economy

Backyard produce - Director of Stickit Rural Training Group has proposed the idea that vegetable gardens could be built in backyards and the produce sold to the region. Pictured with students Abby Hansen and James Redding.

Venture hoped to lower unemployment rate, boost Fraser Coast economy

What's On: Business Hervey Bay networking event

The event is being held on Friday March 17.

Local Partners

10 jobs up for grabs on Fraser Coast right now

Get your resume ready because a surge of new jobs have been advertised.

Hero organises transport to show for mobility scooter users

Ian Dinte has organised for a transport service for people with a mobility scooters from Hervey Bay to the Fraser Coast Show.

The bus will run on the first day of the Fraser Coast Show.

What's On: Business Hervey Bay networking event

The event is being held on Friday March 17.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Emma Watson's private photos leaked online in beastly act

PRIVATE photographs of Emma Watson have been leaked online, with claims the haul includes nude images.

What's on the big screen this week

Ruth Negga and Joel Edgerton in a scene from the movie Loving.

Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dads of Australia to 'band together'

ENTRY LEVEL STUNNER! BE QUICK

9 McGregor Close, Craignish 4655

House 4 1 2 Auction in...

Set on a 2,022m2 (approx.) block with two street access this 4 bedroom home has been completely refurbished from top to bottom, finished to the highest of...

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 $450,000

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,500.00

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 $448,000

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 $360,000

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY...

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

OWNERS DOWNSIZING AND MUST BE SOLD 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS = BUILT IN CUPBOARDS, GREAT SIDE ACCESS FOR A CARAVAN OR BOAT. 2 LOUNGING AREAS, COVERED AND ENCLOSED...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 $495,000

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Submit an Offer

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

THE GREAT ESCAPE

1 Bromiley Court, Dundowran 4655

House 3 2 5 Auction in...

This property has it all! Small acreage, magnificent rural views, contemporary designer home, huge shed, undercover alfresco entertaining, spa and only 5 minutes...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!