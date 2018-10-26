Record number of junior entries to contest event

FROM as far south as Lismore and as far north as Carins, drivers from all across the east coast of Australia will descend on Maryborough Speedway tomorrow evening.

Opening night at Fraser Shores Maryborough Speedway for the Eddie Hughes Memorial is set to be one of the biggest yet with 130 nominations according to the President of Maryborough Sporting Car Club Wayne Moller.

Round three of the Queensland Super Sedan Series will set the local track on fire with big-names Darren Kane, Matt Pascoe and Sean Black to battle it out with a host of other drivers.

"A whopping 37 Juniors will hit the track for round one of the Shannons Stars Series,” Mr Moller said.

"With a star-studded field in the Pro 1 Race Parts Tops Stars class it's hard to pick a winner.

"A a host of new talent will take to the track in the Kenco Racing Products New Stars division.

"One of the biggest fields of Modlites has assembled with a massive 28 cars in the mix for what will be an awesome night's racing.”

Wingless, Street Stocks and National 4's will round out the program which will commence at 3.45pm with a grand parade, followed by two rounds of heats and then finals to finish around 10pm.

Admission is $25 for adults, $20 for pensioners and students under 18. Kids under 12 are free.