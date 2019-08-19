Record number of kart entries at Maryborough Speedway meet

KARTING: Over 90 karts entered the meeting making it the largest dirt kart meeting in Australia.

Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller was proud of the numbers who entered.

"It would be the biggest speedway kart meeting in the country,” he said.

Moller was recently appointed as vice president of the speedway karts Australia committee and is passionate about increasing participation in the sport.

Eight classes of karts were in action with close and fast racing the order of the day.

Moller believed the track allowed for a competitive meeting.

"It was a bit bumpy but it was very fast tonight, Glen Richters set a new lap record in the 'Heavy' class, Moller said.

In the sub junior class Cooper Flynn was first past the post ahead of Connor Smith and Maverick Megard.

Mikalya Garcina leads the juniors after her victory on Saturday night, beating home Jayden Hancock.

Junior standard class had Jac Laneyrie first over the line ahead of series leader Taylor Prossor.

In the small 125 cc GB field it was Russell Williamson who continues to lead the category after Saturday's win.

Outlaws class is proving a winner for Liam Niblock who won the meet and continues to lead the series.

Larissa Manning came home first by nearly a full second ahead of Nathan Marks in the Modified class.

Clay Seaborne won the standards final ahead of fast finishing San Gollschewsky and Ashleigh Moller.

Standard heavy class was won by Glen Richters in a very close finish ahead of Michael Harders.

"It was some great racing in the standard heavy class, with special mention to Tim Wessling who won his first race in the heats,” Moller said.

Speedway karts will return to the Maryborough Speedway on September 7 with the Queen of the Karts race and Double Trouble race.

The double trouble race will be entertaining for drivers and spectators with two drivers competing as a team.

Halfway through the race drivers have to stop and allow the other driver to continue the race to the finish line.

"It is a bit of fun and allows drivers to race with their mates,” Moller said.