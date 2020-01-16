Menu
Hervey Bay twins Tylah and Ebony Edmonstone are ready to start their degrees at USC Fraser Coast
Record number of students receive uni offer

Jessica Cook
16th Jan 2020 7:37 AM
A RECORD number of students have received a university offer at USC’s Fraser Coast campus.

About 250 prospective students received emails allowing them to undertake their chosen program this year.

Among them are Hervey Bay twins Tylah and Ebony Edmonstone, who will go from studying the same subjects in the same classes at school to studying the same degree.

The high-achieving Urangan State High School graduates, who received an OP3 and OP4 respectively, have accepted offers to the Bachelor of Nursing science degree.

“We’ve always had the opportunity to study together at school, so it just makes sense and makes it easier to do the same university degree,” Ebony said.

The 18-year-old fraternal twins intend to use the three-year nursing science degree as a pathway to alternate careers.

“We will start off in nursing, but plan to go on to further study – and then maybe we will go in different directions,” Ebony said.

“I am really interested in research and intend to do a PhD possibly in the field of cancer research or environmental health, while Tylah wants to be more hands-on and become a doctor.”

