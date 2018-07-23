Record numbers ensure FraserPop's return in 2019

THE Fraser Coast's premier pop culture festival will be bigger and better than ever when it returns to the region next year, Maryborough Principal Simon Done said.

It follows a record 10,000 people flooding the gates of Maryborough State High School for this year's event.

Nathan Jones, a former WWE wrestler who has stared in leading films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Troy, was one of the star guests at the regional event.

Among the plethora of pop-culture props, students built their very own Dalek from Doctor Who to display, along with last year's replica Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

Mr Done said booth sales alone indicated they had sold more food on Saturday than last year's entire festival.

He said planning for FraserPop 3.0 was already in motion, and the school would be making a world-record attempt for the largest school-run pop-culture expo.

"It's astonishing to see so many people, and the best thing is it creates a flow-on effect for the town as they stay in hotels and shop in our stores,” he said.

"The event is gaining traction, and it shows schools, particularly state schools, are central to the community.

"If state schools can provide an event on this scale, then it will bring pride to both the school group and broader community.”