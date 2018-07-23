Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POP CULTURE FUN: Archer Mattson, 6, Eloise Tinker, 10, Sawyer Mattson, 9, and Jacob Tinker, 8 at FraserPop on Saturday.
POP CULTURE FUN: Archer Mattson, 6, Eloise Tinker, 10, Sawyer Mattson, 9, and Jacob Tinker, 8 at FraserPop on Saturday. Jocelyn Watts
News

Record numbers ensure FraserPop's return in 2019

Blake Antrobus
by
23rd Jul 2018 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Fraser Coast's premier pop culture festival will be bigger and better than ever when it returns to the region next year, Maryborough Principal Simon Done said.

It follows a record 10,000 people flooding the gates of Maryborough State High School for this year's event.

Nathan Jones, a former WWE wrestler who has stared in leading films like Mad Max: Fury Road and Troy, was one of the star guests at the regional event.

Among the plethora of pop-culture props, students built their very own Dalek from Doctor Who to display, along with last year's replica Iron Throne from Game of Thrones.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Mr Done said booth sales alone indicated they had sold more food on Saturday than last year's entire festival.

He said planning for FraserPop 3.0 was already in motion, and the school would be making a world-record attempt for the largest school-run pop-culture expo.

"It's astonishing to see so many people, and the best thing is it creates a flow-on effect for the town as they stay in hotels and shop in our stores,” he said.

"The event is gaining traction, and it shows schools, particularly state schools, are central to the community.

"If state schools can provide an event on this scale, then it will bring pride to both the school group and broader community.”

fccommunity fraserpop fraserpop festival maryborough state high school pop culture
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    A new way to remember WW1: Prime Minister

    premium_icon A new way to remember WW1: Prime Minister

    News History was made when Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull took to the podium in Queens Park to open the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial

    BY-ELECTION: Candidate leads as count continues

    premium_icon BY-ELECTION: Candidate leads as count continues

    News Hundreds of Division 10 residents voted on Saturday

    MEMORIAL: From a cuppa to a top memorial

    premium_icon MEMORIAL: From a cuppa to a top memorial

    News Ms Bates addressed the crowd at the memorial opening

    GALLERY: Fleet blessing lights up to start whale season

    premium_icon GALLERY: Fleet blessing lights up to start whale season

    News The Blessing of the Fleet attracted hundreds

    Local Partners