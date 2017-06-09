Record numbers expected for Junior State Cup

THE Junior State Cup will boast a record number of teams.

The record 220 teams will make this year's Queensland Touch event biggest in its 22-year history.

More than 3500 players from across the state are prepared to hit Hervey Bay's touch football fields for the event, which is just four weeks away.

Queensland Touch CEO Jamie O'Connor said the record nominations was evidence of the growth in junior participation across the state.

"Junior State Cup is the biggest event on the Queensland Touch Football calendar, and we are delighted that it continues to grow each year," he said.

"We place a strong emphasis on enjoyment, teamwork and development at this event, which is the foundation of our junior participation strategy."

Queensland Touch and Fraser Coast Regional Council agreed to a five-year extension at the end of last year's tournament, which means the Junior State Cup will remain in Hervey Bay until 2022.

"Our event brings more than 3500 participants and 7000 visitors to the region across the week which is a significant boost for the local economy," Mr O'Connor said.

THE NUMBERS

220 teams from 29 affiliates

More than 3500 players

450 games on 21 fields

three days