Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rockhampton boys celebrate a win in the U/18 boys final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup.
The Rockhampton boys celebrate a win in the U/18 boys final. 2017 Qld Touch Junior State Cup. Alistair Brightman
Sport

Record numbers expected for the Junior State Cup

Matthew McInerney
by
31st May 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOUCH: The first Junior State Cup Ben Mannion attends as Queensland Touch chief executive will be the biggest in the annual event's more than two decade history.

Mannion is into his fourth week in the role vacated by former CEO Jamie O'Connor, who was appointed Touch Football Australia's chief operating officer in November.

Mannion, a former Football Queensland COO who also helped deliver the 2015 Asian Cup and was most recently a competition operations manager at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, said more teams than ever would compete when Hervey Bay hosts the Junior State Cup for the seventh time.

"We've got more than 230 teams, more than 3600 players and we know that will end up being about eight to 10,000 visitors to the region,” he said.

How the record number of participants will affect the event is yet to be seen, and with six weeks until showtime Qld Touch is currently analysing run sheets and plans.

Mannion assured there will be little change to how the event is run. Should all 21 fields be active and able to be used, the event's 475 games will fit snugly into the three-day program.

"If grounds are unusable we might have to play under lights but we're still working through our daily run sheets,” Mannion said. "We've trying to work through with clubs to make sure the fields are okay and they will be.”

The Tavistock St fields, which hosts football among other sports, were affected by last year's record-breaking dry spell, but local conditions have been much better this year.

Associations are expected to travel from as far as Roma, Emerald and Mackay for the 23rd Junior State Cup.

The annual event is set to be held at Hervey Bay until 2022.

Related Items

Show More
fcsport junior state cup junior state cup 2018 queensland touch touch football
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Former Bay veteran lead character in new movie

    premium_icon Former Bay veteran lead character in new movie

    News The memories of the Battle of Long Tan are still clear in Harry Smith's memory and soon, the public will get a glimpse into what he saw - on the big screen

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM
    Former CBD pedestrian lights find brand new home

    Former CBD pedestrian lights find brand new home

    News The pedestrian lights were replaced by Mary Poppins-themed lights.

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM
    Program helps create hundreds of job across Fraser Coast

    Program helps create hundreds of job across Fraser Coast

    News The two are employed at Alowishus Delicious.

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM
    First he laid on ground, then swung at female police officer

    premium_icon First he laid on ground, then swung at female police officer

    Crime The man laid down on the ground at the police station.

    • 31st May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners