‘Record’ presentations to Coast fever clinics in three-day lockdown

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service health practitioners at the Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct in Nikenbah. Picture: Contributed.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service health practitioners at the Hervey Bay Fever Clinic at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct in Nikenbah. Picture: Contributed.

There were reports it took people upwards of four hours to get tested for COVID-19 in the Wide Bay at the weekend, as people responded to a public health alert.

It is understood Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service fever clinics were among those which experienced record presentations for testing since the three-day lockdown was imposed on those who visited the Greater Brisbane region since January 2.

According to Queensland Health, 1524 people visited testing clinics in the Wide Bay from 7am Friday to 7am Monday.

Sunday was reportedly a quieter day than Friday and Saturday.

UPDATED: More wastewater samples test positive for Covid

The latest figures show just shy of 40,000 tests have been completed in total in the region, including Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Bundaberg.

Late last week it was reported that viral fragments of COVID-19 were detected in sewage at Hervey Bay’s Pulgul wastewater facility and the Maryborough wastewater facility.

The confirmation came just hours after Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour told locals who visited Greater Brisbane, including Ipswich, Logan, Redlands and Moreton Bay areas on or since January 2, they must isolate until Monday 6pm.

Updated information is that Fraser Coast residents will still be subject to some restrictions after the three-day lockdown ends.

Until 1am January 22, relevant people must carry a mask at all times, wear the mask in a range of indoor places; and are unable to visit hospitals and aged care facilities.

WBHHS noted visitors must still use a QR code check-in on entry to Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough hospitals.

It comes as Queensland recorded four new cases of coronavirus on Monday that were acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.