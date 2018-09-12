Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEVER-BEFORE SEEN: Colin Mathieson with school mackerel fillets caught off Urangan Pier.
NEVER-BEFORE SEEN: Colin Mathieson with school mackerel fillets caught off Urangan Pier. Alistair Brightman
News

Record school mackerel numbers at Urangan Pier

Jessica Lamb
by
12th Sep 2018 12:08 AM

IT MIGHT be school mackerel season at the Urangan Pier but one local fisherman said Monday provided a never-before-seen abundance of fish.

Urangan Rod Hire's Colin Mathieson has spent the last decade fishing and running his business at the pier.

"I think about 100 school mackerel were caught in the three hours I was there," he said.

"Previously I've only seen about 60 caught and this was about twice that."

Using live herring as bait, Mr Mathieson caught six fish himself ranging from 58-66cm between 7 and 10am.

"There were people with a full load of 10, people with bags hanging in the water with more, people putting them straight on ice," he said.

"You have to have them at least half a metre to keep and can only have 10 per person.

"It's different to other states, it's not 10 per bag, it's 10 including the freezer at home. They can come and look at your house and fine you.

"Normally it is a pretty even spread between mackerel and bonito this time of year but I've never seen anything like this."

For a video of the unusual event, check out Urangan Rod Hire's Facebook page.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Scooter convoy smashes record

    premium_icon Scooter convoy smashes record

    News Watching dozens of motor scooters and wheelchairs stroll down the Esplanade, Julie de Waard knew an Australian record had been broken

    • 12th Sep 2018 1:00 AM
    The story of Bill and Dawn Lord... love, farming and life

    premium_icon The story of Bill and Dawn Lord... love, farming and life

    News Hear the story of some of the region's original farmers

    • 12th Sep 2018 12:22 AM
    Island in spotlight: cash windfall predicted for businesses

    premium_icon Island in spotlight: cash windfall predicted for businesses

    News The visit will create a flow-on effect for local businesses

    • 12th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Tourism gets royal treatment as royals prepare to visit

    premium_icon Tourism gets royal treatment as royals prepare to visit

    News It comes after news the Duke and Duchess would visit Fraser Island

    • 12th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners