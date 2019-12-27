Record visitor numbers drive Bay gallery onward

THE FRASER COAST Regional Art gallery celebrated seven years and a record number of visitors.

According to its curator, there are no plans of slowing down.

Hervey Bay Regional Gallery curator Cara-Ann Simpson said locals were still discovering the space.

“Visitation has really increased on past years, we had 31,500 this year,” she said.

“With the community, we are still getting visitors in now saying ‘I didn’t know what was here’.

“They are surprised, and they keep coming back and telling their friends and visitors to town.

“Everyone that comes in here that is an artist or an art worker, they are really impressed by the quality of the space and the quality of the exhibitions.

“It is a relatively small community, but the gallery has been built to a very high standard.”

Ms Simpson was a new addition to the gallery team this year after moving from Melbourne.

Cultural officer Alicia Francis said a highlight for this year had been the Without Consent exhibition which opened in late December, 2018.

Without Consent featured the history behind the thousands of forced adoptions between 1950-1970 in Australia.

“It had the highest visitation of the year,” she said.

“It is so special that people will talk about it one year on and volunteers are still talking about their experience with visitors.

“People saw there is always that six degrees of separation between you and someone but with this it almost seems like two degrees, everyone seems to know someone affect by forced adoption.”

With a lot of secret projects in the works, Ms Simpson said a trip to the gallery was a must for all residents and visitors.

“There is something for everyone,” she said.

“I am really not interested in doing artist statement labels where they are aimed at academia, I’d much rather have accessible art.

“That doesn’t mean it can’t be challenging but our guides and volunteers really try to talk to people if they are confronted or don’t understand.

“Even if the art isn’t your particular taste there is still something to take away.”

Entry to the gallery is free and it open daily from 10am to 4pm, excluding New Year’s Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Sacred and Mundane: Scenes of the Everyday by Jassy Watson will be on display until January 26 and Go With The Flow by Beatrice Prost and Janey Richards will be featured until February 2.