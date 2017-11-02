Record wet October and what's ahead

HERVEY Bay broke a record for the wettest October and Maryborough came close.

The Bureau of Meteorology has released the overall weather summary for what was Queensland's wettest October in history.

The official bureau total for Hervey Bay was 427.8mm, breaking a record.

The closest the Bay has got to this October total was 204mm in 2005.

The bureau recorded 440.4mm in Maryborough which fell just over 50mm shy of the 1882 record.

Looking ahead, weather forecaster Adam Blazak said there was less than 40% chance of any rainfall over the next three to four days but storms could hit on Wednesday.

"A number of factors have to line up for supercell thunderstorm activity," Mr Blazak said.

"A southerly change is coming through but the timing of that is critical.

"If it moves through at 3am there will be nothing (no storms), but if it moves through at 3pm there is a chance of supercell thunderstorms."

Mr Blazak said it was too early to tell at this stage and weather forecasters would have their eyes on the weather across the South East and up to the Wide Bay.