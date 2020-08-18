Record winter for Bay business despite virus rules

Spring is almost here, which means it's almost time to go fishing for black marlin off the west coast of Fraser Island.

A HERVEY Bay business has recorded its busiest June and July on record, despite the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Chorley from Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing said it was great to see so many people embracing their sense of adventure, even as the nation battled COVID-19.

"With borders open through June and July, the curve flattened and people's sense of adventure reignited," he said.

"We enjoyed the busiest June and July on record."

With the NSW border now closed, Mr Chorley encouraged Queenslanders to support fellow Queenslanders.

"With coronavirus putting the brakes on many overseas trips, now is a good time to holiday locally," he said.

"Let's support the local tourism industry, as it will be certainly taking a big hit over the coming months."

As well as welcoming keen anglers aboard, Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing has also recorded segments for popular program Step Outside with Paul Burt.

"Our episodes are due to air through September," Mr Chorley said.

"We caught a range of species with Paul and had some amazing sessions, so hopefully it will make for some great viewing."

The weather had been mostly kind, with plenty of fish on the bite.

"We had a mix of weather with some glass-out days along with persistent south easterly winds which allowed us to get out almost everyday," Mr Chorley said.

"Guests enjoyed some great winter sport fishing with golden trevally, snapper, kingfish, coral trout, cod, cobia, mackerel, longtail and mac tuna, queenfish and more coming onto the decks."