Recording music history in the Bay

FOR most people, hearing the word "recorder" evokes a memory of trying to belt out a high-pitched version of Mary Had a Little Lamb during primary school days.

For Vanessa Elwell-Gavins and her recorder group, the instrument - which dates to medieval times - means so much more.

"Most people have got memories of playing it as a really painful soprano instrument, and it was painfully out of tune and probably played by kids who were not necessarily taught well," Vanessa said.

"But when you hear it being played by someone who can play it well, it's the most extraordinary beautiful instrument and that's what I love about it."

Thanks to a nasty primary school piano teacher who wrapped a nine-year-old Vanessa over the knuckles for playing badly, her love for the recorder was found.

"My parents were horrified when I told them about the teacher … they were passionate about music and supportive of me learning something," Vanessa said.

"They found me a local teacher who just happened to be a recorder teacher.

"I went to her for a year and had a fantastic time and got to play soprano, alto, tenor and bass recorder."

The hobby did not continue past school, and it wasn't until 48 years after leaving high school that she picked up the recorder again and began playing with the Hobart Society of Recorder Players.

When Vanessa moved to Hervey Bay seven years ago there wasn't a group in existence, so one year later she formed the Hervey Bay Recorder Group for beginners.

There are now seven people in the group, who meet for two hours once a week to share their love of the instrument.

"Playing music with other people is a really wonderful thing to do - it's a wonderful social network and to me it's the essence of teamwork when you're playing music with someone else.

"You need to be playing in line with what your part is doing, not dominating other people.

"It's about teamwork - a real skill to learn.

"Music for me is a passion. It's soul food and being able to share soul food with other people … you can't ask for more than that."

Vanessa said one of the reasons for the recorder's popularity now was that it was well suited to amateur ensemble players.

It comes in different sizes, including the high descant (or soprano) recorder which is widely played in schools, the treble or alto recorder (the main solo instrument), the more mellow tenor recorder and the deep bass recorder.

She said it was evident that the love of recorders was still alive and well, with more than 200 people attending a concert in Hervey Bay with internationally renowned Portuguese virtuoso recorder player, teacher and conductor, António Carrilho earlier this month.

Funded by a Regional Arts Development Fund grant, 31 players also travelled as far afield as Townsville, Melbourne and the UK to attend an intensive three-day workshop with the world-renowned musician.

"It's one of the best things I've done in my life," Vanessa said.

"I've been really lucky to have been able to do lots of things but to bring Antonio to Hervey Bay, and hopefully inspire people with music, was just wonderful."

Anyone interested in joining the recorder group can contact Vanessa on 0428 624 366 or email vanessa.egavins@gmail.com.