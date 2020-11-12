Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Annastacia Palaszczuk names new cabinet ministers
News

Recount ordered: Two Qld electorates under review

by Jessica Marszalek
12th Nov 2020 10:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Election Commission of Queensland has announced it will conduct recounts of the electorates Bundaberg and Nicklin after a request from the LNP.

"Election teams will undertake the recount with observers and scrutineers present," an ECQ statement said.

It follows Labor claiming both seats, in which the count came down to just a handful a votes.

On the current call, Labor has won 52 seats and the LNP has won 34.

Katter's Australian Party retained their 3 seats, One Nation kept their one seat and the Greens doubled their representation to two. Independent Sandy Bolton kept her Noosa electorate at the October 31 poll.

The news comes as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and her new Cabinet are at Government House for their official swearing in and the LNP meets at Parliament House to thrash out their new leadership team.

Broadwater MP David Crisafulli is running unopposed for leader, while there is a four-way contest for deputy between Christian Rowan, Dale Last, David Janetzki and Steve Minnikin.

Originally published as Recount ordered: Two Qld electorates under review

More Stories

bundaberg election nicklin politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        MATT PRESTON’S PLEA: Help me save local foodies

        Food & Entertainment It’s been the toughest year for cafes, restaurants and food producers. But now with celeb chef Matt Preston, you can do your bit to help — and win great prizes.

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court

        MURDER PROBE: Police escalate search for man

        MURDER PROBE: Police escalate search for man

        News Police are appealing for help to find him

        How COVID made Qld a haven for world’s super rich

        Premium Content How COVID made Qld a haven for world’s super rich

        News Why world’s richest people are investing, living in QLD