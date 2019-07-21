Recovering Inglis out of rehab

Former Rabbitohs star Greg Inglis is out of rehab and slowly rebuilding his life.

He is keeping a low profile without a mobile phone and is yet to return to work at South Sydney.

The Sunday Telegraph understand Inglis' partner, Alyse Caccamo, the boss of NRL events, is standing by the fallen footy star despite his three-day booze bender during Magic Round in Brisbane.

He is also seeing plenty of his kids and ex-wife, Sally.

Inglis stayed for a month in a rehab facility and now continues treatment as an outpatient.

Greg Inglis can start putting his life back together.

"Greg's in a reasonable space," said Souths general manager Shane Richardson.

"Certainly a much better space than when he first went in.

"No one's rushing him and it's a process he'll deal with for the rest of his life."

Inglis has cut himself off from former teammates and rugby league friends at this early stage of his recovery.

He is held in such high regard that Cameron Smith wanted to invite him to Melbourne last week for his 400-game dinner but was advised against it.

"We just want to get him to a stage where he feels comfortable doing more things," Richardson said.

"We'll be guided by his doctors. The main thing is he's seeing his kids and getting great support from Alyse, Sally, and his family.

"I'm confident he'll come back and be involved at the club but in what capacity I'm not sure."

It's been a tough period for the former Rabbitohs hero.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has tried to reach out to Inglis through Richardson.

"I've told Richo I'm around if Greg wants to have a yarn," Meninga said.

Meninga said "GI" would be welcome around the Kangaroos squad at the end of the season

"If Greg's keen and wants to help out we'd accommodate him," Meninga said.

"I love having the great old players around in our rep systems, especially someone who has achieved as much­ as GI."