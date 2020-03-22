Recreational fisher fined $2600

A recreational fisher tried to throw away evidence of illegal fishing on the Susan River.

A RECREATIONAL fisher has been fined $2600 after being caught trying to throw away evidence of his illegal activities.

The man was fishing on the Susan River near Hervey Bay in February last year when he was approached by Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said during the inspection the man grabbed a bucket from an officer and threw the contents overboard before they could be inspected.

"The officer saw two undersized yellowfin bream in the bucket as it was dumped and the fisher was charged with using crab apparatuses without the owner's name and address marked," Mr Furner said.

The fisher was fined in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for obstruction, possessing undersized fish and crabbing offences.

"While the majority of fishers do the right thing, there are still too many of these types of cases before the courts," Mr Furner said.

He said the state's fisheries belonged to all Queenslanders and it was everyone's job to protect fish stocks for the future.

"We make no apologies for being tough on illegal fishing. This is what it takes to build a legacy of sustainable fisheries for our children and grandchildren," Mr Furner said