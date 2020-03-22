Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A recreational fisher tried to throw away evidence of illegal fishing on the Susan River.
A recreational fisher tried to throw away evidence of illegal fishing on the Susan River.
News

Recreational fisher fined $2600

Glen Porteous
22nd Mar 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RECREATIONAL fisher has been fined $2600 after being caught trying to throw away evidence of his illegal activities.

The man was fishing on the Susan River near Hervey Bay in February last year when he was approached by Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said during the inspection the man grabbed a bucket from an officer and threw the contents overboard before they could be inspected.

"The officer saw two undersized yellowfin bream in the bucket as it was dumped and the fisher was charged with using crab apparatuses without the owner's name and address marked," Mr Furner said.

The fisher was fined in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court for obstruction, possessing undersized fish and crabbing offences.

"While the majority of fishers do the right thing, there are still too many of these types of cases before the courts," Mr Furner said.

He said the state's fisheries belonged to all Queenslanders and it was everyone's job to protect fish stocks for the future.

"We make no apologies for being tough on illegal fishing. This is what it takes to build a legacy of sustainable fisheries for our children and grandchildren," Mr Furner said

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        premium_icon Crab pot pincher gets nipped with $5000 fine

        Crime The man was caught after Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers began investigating reports of people interfering with commercial crab pots.

        Another COVID case confirmed in Wide Bay

        premium_icon Another COVID case confirmed in Wide Bay

        News Wide Bay health service confirms another coronavirus case

        UPDATE: What to expect in wake of water supply trouble

        premium_icon UPDATE: What to expect in wake of water supply trouble

        Breaking Many Maryborough residents are without water

        Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        premium_icon Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        News Via social media requests, volunteers are delivering essentials like groceries and...